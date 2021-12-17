The Madison County Sheriff’s Department had $100,000 added to its budget for the next fiscal year to help curb the cost of workers compensation premiums because of an increases in claims.
Sheriff Mike Coyle’s budget will total $4.3 million for the next 12 months following an amendment that was approved by the Madison County Fiscal Court during its bi-monthly meeting Tuesday at the Berea City Annex.
“I want our community to know that we’re providing that law enforcement service because we want our communities to be safe and protected and have that law enforcement presence,” Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor said. “The state laws were never designed for the Sheriff’s Department to be the primary law enforcement agency in the county — that was state police. As long as I’m here, I’m going to continue to support law enforcement.
“We also want out citizens to be mindful of these services that we are providing and doing it without asking for additional increases in revenue to support it. We’re being good stewards of our taxpayer dollars.”
Taylor added that “at some point we’re going to run out of revues” and discussions on how to proceed moving forward.
“Those are discussions that we’re going to have to have in the future,” Taylor said.
During the meeting, Madison County Jailer Steve Tussey said he was “seven people short” at the Madison County Detention Center as of Tuesday morning and has four vacancies and urged the court to consider an increase in pay for incoming deputies.
“Our need at the jail for the past few weeks is critical,” Tussey said. “I ask the Fiscal court to please address this as soon as possible.”
“I hear your plea,” Taylor replied.
Robinson takes public oath of office
Prior to the meeting, Ben Robinson III took the public oath of office in a ceremony by his wife, the Honorable Brandy Oliver Brown, Circuit Judge of the 25th Circuit, to fill the 1st District vacancy on the Madison County Fiscal Court Tuesday prior to the Fiscal Court meeting at the Berea City Annex.
Robinson was appointed by Governor Andy Beshear to fill the term of the late Paul Reynolds, who died of complications from COVID-19 on Oct. 16. Reynolds was appointed by Beshear to fill the unexpired term of late magistrate Larry Combs earlier this year. Combs died in December.
Robinson was officially sworn in by his wife on Nov. 23.
Delbert Fritz Day declared Tuesday
The court declared Tuesday as Dr. Delbert Fritz Day in Madison County. Fritz has served as the first and only Medical Director for Madison County EMS and began his role in 1977.
“People will never know the impact that he’s had — through hospital care, education and surgical expertise that he has demonstrated over the years,” Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison said.
“I can’t thank him enough — he’s the longest acting medical director in the state by far,” Madison County EMS Director Carlos Coyle said. “He took on paramedics when people thought it was outrageous. We wouldn’t be where we are today without his leadership and his steadfast refusal to accept sub-par care.”
Moment of silence honors tornado victims
Prior to the meeting, the court had a moment of silence for the victims of a tornado outbreak that struck parts of Western Kentucky and four other states last weekend.
“In times like this, it’s tough, but it also makes me thankful,” Taylor said.
Members of Leadership Madison County Class of 2022, attended the meeting. The class is comprised of members from the Berea Chamber of Commerce and the Richmond Chamber of Commerce.
In other business:
• The court approved second reading of an ordinance approving subdivision regulations (street lights, roadways and storm water control). Magistrates also approved second reading of a zone change at 2981 Old U.S. 25 North.
• First reading regarding a zone change at 3506 Lexington Road from UC-7 Agriculture to UC-1 residential.
• Voted to awarded the contract to the CSEPP Calendar contract to Post Printing for a cost of $140,000, nearly 50 percent more than last year.
• Entered into a joint agreement with the City of Richmond and the City of Berea on a joint public safety radio system for all public agencies in Madison County.
• Magistrates entered into an agreement with John Wade on a Hazard Mitigation Grant Project to raise his home above the flood plain level. The funds are not expected to exceed $175,000 at no cost to the county.
• Made several appointments: Neal Metcalf, Bill Clouse (Planning Commission Board); Jody Foster and Gina Fultz (Utilities Board); Marcella Hayden (Sanitation District Board); Kristen Wilson and Katie Perkins (Library Board); Adrian Millet and Wilma Walker (Airport Board).
• Scott Shepherd was appointed as Road Supervisor and replaces Willie Willis, who recently retired as road administrator.
• Added an amendment to the employee classification schedule for 2022. The new system eliminates the road advisor/administrator position and adds an office manager position and add a seasonal position for snow plow drivers and a full-time grounds Maintenance employee at Battlefield Golf Course.
• Awarded the CSEPP Engineer contact (Radio System) with Hayworth, Meyer and Bolin Professional Engineers not to exceed 90 days for payment that will be negotiated by Taylor.
• Approved the hiring of three EOC technicians. All positions are CSEPP funded.
• Hired Scott Clark as a grounds crew employee at Battlefield Golf Course.
• Promoted Melissa Settle as an office manager for the road department. Hired Kenneth Brinegar and Matt Grant as a seasonal snow CDL drivers. Jasa Connelly, Shane Brindley and Travis Lovett were hired as EOC technicians by EMA/CSEPP.
