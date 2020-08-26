The Madison County Fiscal Court accepted the compensating rate for ad valorem tax rates for 2020, while other taxing districts either followed suit or kept their rates the same as last year. In some cases, that means county residents will be paying slightly less than last year.
In a unanimous vote at Tuesday’s Fiscal Court teleconference meeting, officials reduced the 2020 rates for real property from 8.3 cents per $100 of property to 8 cents per $100. The rate for tangle property was set at 9 cents per $100 of property.
“Our rate is actually going down this year as the value of our assessments continue to rise, based on our PVA reassessing properties,” said Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor. He added the savings would add up to about $3 on a property valued at $100,000.
The court then turned attention to the various taxing districts, in which the respective taxing district boards set rates, then announce their decision to the court. Madison County Health Department Director Nancy Crew announced that district will keep its rate the same as it has been for the last 12 years at 5 cents per $100 of real property, and five cents per $100 of all personal property all motor vehicles.
As for county libraries, that tax rate dropped by a 10th of a cent for the third year in a row, settling at 5.7 cents per $100 of real property, tangible personal property and inventory tax was set at 7 cents per $100, and 3.5 cents per $100 for motor vehicles.
The Madison County EMS tax district dipped slightly from 4.9 cents to 4.8 cents per $100 of real property. The tax on motor vehicles, water craft and tangible property stayed steady at 6 cents per $100.
Meanwhile, the Madison County Extension District voted to keep its tax rate from last year, with a rate of 1.772 cents per $100 of real property and 2.983 cents per $100 of personal property and inventory.
In other action, the court amended the budget to receive federal funds reimbursed to the county for pandemic-related costs. In cooperation with the Kentucky Department of Local Government, the county is eligible for up to $3.1 million in federal relief funds under the CARES act. The county is currently seeking reimbursement of $184,000 in expenditures. The measure was approved unanimously.
The court also unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with Baptist Health of Richmond to continue helping the hospital to provide free or reduced-cost health care to financially disadvantaged or under-insured individuals.
Baptist Health President Greg Gerard said that through the 340B program, the hospital was able to help low-income patients last year to the tune of $2.2 million worth of care. Financially disadvantaged patients account for slightly less than 25 percent of the hospital’s clients, he said. The program allows the hospital to obtain medicine at discounted rates. Baptist Health Richmond needs a government co-sponsor to participate in the program, Gerard noted. “Allowing us to purchase drugs at a discount is a significant benefit for us as we continue to provide health care services to our communities,” Gerard said.
Also Tuesday, Madison County Jailer Steve Tussey proposed seeking an energy audit before the Madison County Detention Center makes several hundred thousands of dollars worth of facility upgrades. Tussey noted that the jail currently pays $200,000 for utilities annually, but that an evaluation of the electric, HVAC, and plumbing systems could help the county recover some of its energy costs.
“I understand there’s usually a return on investment, maybe long-term, 10 or 15 years, but if we can reduce our footprint on the environment, currently we’re paying over $200,000 a year just in utility bills,” Tussey said. “If we could reduce that by 15 or 20 percent, then we would actually have a return on our investment.”
When Tussey suggested he would send out a request for proposal for energy audit services, Judge Taylor recommended having all of the county facilities audited to explore additional savings on energy costs.
In other action, Windy Oaks Circle and Sunny Oaks Drive road were adopted into the county road plan in a unanimously vote.
On the subject of grant applications, the court unanimously approved recommendations by consultant Tom Webb for two requests for funds. The court approved an application for a litter abatement grant through the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, Division of Waste Management. Last year the court received $64,000 in funds.
Also approved was an application for Petco Animal Welfare grants, the amount of which is to be announced later.
The next meeting of the Fiscal Court is September 8.
