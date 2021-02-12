The Madison County Fiscal Court heard the first reading of a $7.5 million bond measure to improve energy efficiency in county facilities. The funding will allow the county to pursue a $7 million contract with the Perfection Group to implement a number of energy saving strategies, including repairing the roof of the Madison County Detention Center, upgrading to more efficient heating and air systems in county buildings, switching to energy efficient light bulbs throughout county facilities, as well as other measures. The changes are projected to save Madison County $8 million over a 20-year period, officials said.
Also included in the proposed ordinance is a measure to refinance a 2012 bond for $6,635,000, which was issued to finance improvements on the jail, the Madison County Annex, and the Battlefield Golf Course. Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor said he hopes to shorten the term of the 2012 note, which is set to be paid off by 2036.
“We thought we would go ahead in case there were better options for us in late summer or early fall to get this on the books to refinance if it was in the best interest of the county,” Taylor said. “If interest rates hold, it probably will be in the best interests of the county to refinance.” Taylor added the county expects to be reimbursed for the first part of the bond measure with energy savings.
Magistrate John Tudor agreed with the proposal. “Any time you can save money over the same term and reduce payment or pay it off a little bit quicker by refinancing, I think that’s a good move for the county at this time,” Tudor said.
Magistrate Tom Botkin approved, noting that refinancing could potentially save the taxpayers thousands of dollars. “With the lower interest rate in refinancing this bond we’re projecting a savings of $378,612 over the course of that,” Botkin said. The bond measure comes up for a second reading on February 23.
Employees get bonus
In other action, the Fiscal Court unanimously adopted a resolution to give county employees a one-time payment ranging between $500 and $1,000. The county received funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) act to pay for expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. County employees did not receive a cost-of-living increase in the 2020 budget due to economic uncertainty related to the pandemic. Non-elected staff who were employed between January 2020 and July of 2020 will receive a $1,000 bonus, while staffers employed between August and December 31, 2020 will receive $500.
Applying for a grant
The court also adopted a resolution to apply for a grant from the Kentucky Department of Local Government to help citizens struggling to pay utility bills. The county’s grant consultant, Tom Webb, said if approved, the county could receive funds on behalf of the Kentucky River Foothills Development Council, who would then distribute aid to citizens to pay electric, gas, water and sewer bills. The amount the county receives won’t be revealed until the award of the grant.
“It’s not always evident to all of us, but throughout our community, there are a lot of people who have been struggling through this,” said Tom Botkin. “Everybody sits down at the table at bill time, and some people wonder how they’re going to pay the gas company or how they’re going to put food on the table or pay the rent. A program like this can help a lot of folks.”
The resolution was adopted unanimously.
Family Resource Center Day proclaimed
Also Tuesday, the court adopted a proclamation praising the work of Madison County’s Family Resource and Youth Service Centers, designating February 10, 2021 as a day to honor their service to local students and families.
The court also unanimously approved a measure to pay debts related to the Kit Carson Commons project, including an invoice from FAHE Consulting for $5,000, and an invoice from Spectrum Contracting Services for $128,807. Funds are to be drawn against a $480,000 CBDG grant.
Appointments
In personnel-related matters, Jimmy Parsons was reappointed as Madison County Road Commissioner, while Jodie Foster was appointed to the Madison County Utilities Board. Foster was selected to replace the late Robert Helton. Meanwhile, Jeffrey Lowery from the Animal Control Department was given a pay increase to $15 per hour after he received certification under the Kentucky Animal Care and Control Association. Lowery will now be empowered to issue animal control–related citations, officials said.
Weather
Taking note of the inclement weather expected to impact central Kentucky, Taylor asked residents to try to park off of the street when there is snowy or icy weather to help ensure streets can be plowed or treated, and so that snow equipment can more easily get in and out of subdivisions.
Commented
