The Madison County Fiscal Court recognized the hospital staffs at St. Joseph’s Berea and Baptist Health Richmond during its bi-monthly meeting Tuesday at the Berea City Annex.
The court proclaimed May 8-14 as National Hospital Week and Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor urged “all citizens to honor our health care heroes that continue to go beyond the call of duty each day and make a difference in every life they touch.”
Magistrate Roger Barger paid tribute to his late mother Ella Burns Barger, who worked for many years in the maternity ward at Pattie A. Clay Hospital.
“It wasn’t anything technical she did, it was a lot of love and care,” said Barger’s grandson, Madison County Clerk Kenny Barger.
“I do remember, I didn’t have a lot of time to be home at night, but my mother got off at 11 p.m. and I had better take her home,” Roger Barger said. “That was my routine for me during my teenage years and probably a couple of years there, I had to be home at 11 p.m. because I had to take my mother home. But, I wanted to honor her.”
In other business, Magistrates approved a county road aid agreement ($1.6 million) for the Fiscal Year.
2023. “This money just doesn’t go to blacktopping, it runs our road department,” Magiustrate Tom Botkin said.
“Some of it will go to blacktopping and some of it goes to other things.” Taylor said 3 percent of the monies will go into an emergency road funds in the county.
• Entered into a yearly agreement with the Bluegrass Army Depot Memorandum of Agreement. The court also went into an CDBG Project Professional Services Agreement with God’s Outreach and the Bluegrass Area Development District.
• Awarded a bid to ADT Commercial for audio and visual upgrades at the Emergency Center on Keeneland Drive.
• Bradley Thieke was hired as a seasonal grounds maintenance at Battlefield Golf Course for $10.50 an hour starting Wednesday, May 11. Hired Olivia Gooch as an administrative assistant in the planing and development office at $14 per hour starting Wednesday, May 11. The court also hired Laura Lyons as a full-time custodian II, pending an employee screening at $13 per hour, beginning May 18.
• The Saint Paul AME Church in Richmond will have a country ham breakfast 6-11 a.m. … The Pregnancy help Center will a Night for Life event at the EKU Center for the Arts on Thursday, May 19 from 6-8:30 p.m. … The Berea Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble will be May 20 at Battlefield Golf Course … The Berea Community High School Graduation will be Friday, May 20 at the school at 6 p.m. … The Richmond Chamber of Commerce Business on the Greens Golf Tournament will be May 23 at Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond.
