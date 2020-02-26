The Madison County Fiscal Court recognized one of its longest serving firefighters during its bi-monthly meeting Tuesday at the Madison County Courthouse.
The court recognized Steven Brock and he received a retirement appreciation certificate from Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor. Brock served as a firefighter for more than two decades.
“I think in society and in the work force alone, if we had employees more like Stevie Brock, we wouldn’t have a lot of the issues that we have with employment that we do,” Taylor said. “Stevie is an outstanding person and he’s an outstanding employee and (he) will be missed.
“He loves county government and it’s obvious. He works hard at the fire department and on his days off over the past several years, he has come to the road department and has helped with whatever needs to be done. He’s not one of these guys that has to do one thing. He will drive the animal wagon and mow at the parks. Whatever. He will go and pick up large items … we appreciate (his) leadership in this community and being a life-long Madison Countian. We wish (him) the best and we look forward to seeing (him) again.”
Third District Magistrate John Tudor agreed.
“We appreciate all (he has done) at the fire department and we thank (him) so much,” Tudor said.
The court also approved courthouse renovation funding for approximately $6 million that will be provided by the Administrative Office of the Courts.
“All of (it) will be reimbursed back by the (AOC),” Taylor said. “It’s nothing out of our tax dollar revenues.”
In other business:
• The court also approved an emendment to the road fund budget receipts ($383,175) and placed into reserves for transfers. An updated jail fund (unbudgeted receipts) also was approved for $302,484, which were surplus monies from prior years, which also will be placed in reserves for transfers.
• The court also finalized an ordinance entering into an interlocal agreement between the Madison County Fire Department and the Madison County EMS for rescue services in the county. The court disbanded its relationship with the Madison County Rescue Squad earlier this month.
• Heard final reading of the discontinuance of county maintenance on Phelps Spur Road.
• First reading of an ordinance of a zone change at 1650 Berea Road from UC-1 Residential to UC-4 Commercial near the Duncannon Road and U.S. 25 interchange was heard.
• The court also approved a resolution for bike route signage on U.S. Bike Route 21.
• Taylor re-appointed Randy Rigsby and and Dr. Glenn Birkett to the Madison County Board of Directors. Rigsby is chairman and Birkett is vice chair of the board.
• Hired Jacob Fritz as a seasonal golf shop attendant at Battlefield Golf Course ($8.25 per hour). Cameron Arnold, Levi Taylor and Chandler Clark were hired as a Firefighter I ($7.50 per hour).
• Taylor proclaimed March as “Be A Children’s Champion Month” in Madison County. Coordinator Phyllis Adams was presented with the proclamation by Taylor and several programs will be held next month at various locations in the county.
Next meeting: 9:30 a.m., March 10, Berea City Annex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.