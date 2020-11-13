Madison County officials unanimously approved an agreement with Leslie County for Leslie to accept detention center inmates when needed.
During the Tuesday teleconference meeting of the Madison County Fiscal Court, Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor explained that the agreement is needed in order to allow the Madison County Detention Center to conform with COVID-19 quarantine protocols.
“The reason that Steve [Tussey] is having to do this right now is because of the size of our jail and because of the quarantine, He has to stay under 300 inmates to make it all work,” Taylor said, adding that when new inmates go into the jail, they have to be quarantined to avoid infecting the rest of the jail population. “Over the last couple of weeks, he’s [Tussey] had to move inmates to other counties so he can be in compliance with quarantine,” Taylor said.
The cost if housing inmates in Leslie County is $35 per day per inmate, Taylor said. Madison County has similar arrangements with Casey County and Clark County.
In other business, county officials took the time to encourage citizens to observe Veteran’s Day.
“I do want to encourage everyone to take a moment to honor those that have honored us by serving this country and giving us the freedoms that we have today,” Taylor said. “It’s just a good time to honor those that allow us to have our freedoms, so I’m very thankful for all those that serve.”
Fourth District Magistrate Tom Botkin agreed, encouraging people to take special note of serviceman who have to be away from their families.
“You really don’t know what it’s like until you’re in a foreign country, and you’re deployed to a war zone, and you leave a wife and little kids, to have to deal with a whole lot of situations,” Botkin said. “There’s a lot of hardship that goes along with being in the United States military. If you know a veteran or see a veteran, pat them on the back and thank them, because I can tell you they’ve been through a whole bunch to allow us to do just exactly what we’re doing today – living in a free country and getting to hold free elections and doing the things that most of us take for granted every single day. So, I just want to thank the soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines that are out there. We appreciate your service.”
Magistrate John Tudor closed out the tribute to veterans by adding. “I thank all of our military servicemen that keep us safe and risk their lives for our country.” Tudor also thanked all of the county’s first responders, as well as county employees.
In other business, the fiscal court unanimously approved an agreement to apply for 2020 Emergency Management Agency funds for the next for two years beginning in October.
In personnel matters, Jessica Ball was hired as an EMA Assistant, Levi Taylor was promoted to Firefighter II, and Michael Bishop was hired as a CDL driver in the Madison County Road Department. All appointments were approved unanimously.
During the Judge’s Report, Taylor reminded people to redouble their efforts at guarding against COVID-19, since the infection rate in Madison County has taken a turn for the worse. Taylor encouraged people to continue wearing masks, wash their hands, and exercise social distancing measures whenever possible.
Also announced Tuesday, restrooms at county parks will be closing over the next couple of weeks for the season, and will reopen in spring of 2021.
The next meeting of the Madison County Fiscal Court will take place on Nov. 24.
