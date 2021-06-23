RICHMOND — The Madison County Fiscal Court was able to do something Tuesday it hadn’t done in 16 months.
Much to the delight of County Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor and the Magistrates, they were able to meet face-to-face in the Madison County Courthouse for their regular scheduled bi-monthly meeting.
The packed agenda included the approval of the second reading of several resolutions, including an interlocal agreement between the Madison County Airport Board, Eastern Kentucky University, Madison County Fiscal Court, the Richmond City Commission and the Berea City Council, which expands the Airport Board from its current six members to eight members and gives EKU two seats on the board.
The move was made possible by HB 158, which was passed in the 2021 General Assembly which permitted EKU to be a constituent party of the Air Board and allows it to nominate two members to the board.
The court also approved the second reading of resolutions of ordinances recommending zone change requests for property located at 2300 Battlefield Memorial Highway from R7 to RC4, which, the Planning Commission recommended that the property located at the intersection of Kirksville Road, Hwy. 499 and Hwy. 421 be rezoned because the current zoning is inappropriate and the RC4 zoning was more appropriate.
The property change request to change property located at 1449 and 1479 Barnes Mill Road from zone UC7 to UC1 was approved. The Madison County Planning Commission recommended the change because the properties located between Curtis Pike and Crutcher Pike are more suitable for residential use.
The court also approved the second reading of the American Rescue Plan Act Grant (ARPA) Budget Amendment in the amount of $9,030,817.50. The County has until December 2024 to have the funds allocated then has until December 2026 to have the funds spent. Taylor said that gives the County “time to make sure that things the money is spent on is approved and is not going to come back and haunt us at a later date, and to make sure we really have a lasting effect on this community with having this opportunity to get these funds.”
Any money spent will be audited at the end of the year. The money is a direct allocation to counties from the United States Treasury.
Tax settlement
The Court approved the Madison County Sheriff’s 2020 local real estate tax settlement in the amount of $56,487,389.67.
The amount collected from local property taxes will be dispersed to local districts as follows:
• Madison County — $4,147,232.33
• Madison County Schools — $31,671,382.46
• Berea Community Schools — $1,995,703.33
• Madison County Health Department — $2,592,023.24
• Madison County Extension Office — $918,613.48
• Madison County Ambulance Board — $2,488,364.47
• Madison County Library Board — $2,954,919.03
• Watershed Districts — $46,820.21
Two new hires
The Court also approved the hiring of Charles Debord and Taylor Daily as EOC Technicians for CSEPP at the rate of $16.41 per hour beginning June 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.