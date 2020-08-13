By a unanimous vote on Tuesday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received funding for verbal de-escalation training for deputies. The measure was approved in a teleconference meeting of the Madison County Fiscal Court.
The measure allows for the county to enter into a contract with a consultant for $2,400, providing deputies with seven hours of video conference training in strategies for de-escalating potentially tense encounters with citizens that might otherwise lead to serious consequences, such as the use of force.
Magistrate John Tudor said $2,400 to give officers another tool is a good investment.
“Anytime I think we can de-escalate a situation and talk someone out of doing something harmful to themselves or to the public --- that money is well spent,” Tudor said, noting that a bad outcome could end up costing the county and taxpayers money. All 40 Madison County sheriff’s deputies will receive the training, officials said.
Magistrate Tom Botkin praised Sheriff Mike Coyle for taking the initiative to ask for the funding in order to give his officers an additional law enforcement tool.
On the subject of law enforcement, Botkin also praised the “Back the Blue” march that took place on Aug. 1 in Berea, complimenting Coyle and the MCSO for their role in ensuring public safety at the event. “With all of the negative things going on, our law enforcement officers go out every day and put their lives on the line in performance of their duties, and we certainly appreciate them and thank them for that,” Botkin said.
Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor, and magistrates John Tudor, Tom Botkin, and Roger Barger all voted for the funding. Magistrate Larry Combs was not present at the video conference meeting.
In other business, the Fiscal Court was initially deadlocked on a proposal to endorse a zone change on Old Highway 52, but the zone change ordinance was adopted anyway, based on Kentucky law.
The court was considering the final reading of an ordinance regarding 3241, 3245, and 3249 Old Kentucky Highway 52, a proposal changing zoning of that property from RC 7 rural agriculture to RC 1 rural corridor single family residential. The ordinance was based on a unanimous decision from the Madison County Planning Commission, which stated the agricultural zoning is now inappropriate while the proposed zoning of single family residential is appropriate given growth in the area.
Judge Taylor read 18 letters in opposition to the zone change, with many residents expressing concern about increased traffic, a lack of adequate drainage, and the potential for packing too many houses into the development. Many residents expressed concern that the property would consist of quarter acre lots, and perhaps have between 60 and 70 lots, or more.
Two proponents of the project, including the developer of the project and his attorney, noted the area is in a space that is specifically designated for future development along an urban corridor.
When the item came up for discussion, Barger opposed it because of the potential draining issues, instead suggesting the property could be divided into mini-farms. Both Tudor and Botkin expressed regret that only one person had raised an objection to the project when the item came before the Madison County Planning Commission.
Taylor asked about questions raised about the number of lots on the project, to which Planning Director Bert Thomas replied that even if the zone change is approved, the property owner will have to submit a site development plan, including providing an engineering study stipulating the project has adequate infrastructure and drainage.
When the vote was taken, Barger and Tudor voted against the zone change, while Taylor and Botkin voted in favor.
Because the vote ended in a tie, Madison County Attorney Jennie Haymond and Thomas advised that the zone change was approved, since a majority was needed to overturn a decision by the Madison County Planning Commission, according to Kentucky law.
In other business, the court approved the final reading of a measure setting the rules for the Bluegrass Area Radio Network, an inter-local agreement between Madison County, Georgetown/Scott County, and the University of Kentucky. The program will enable the entities to provide emergency radio services in the future.
Also unanimously approved was a bid for the Madison County Fire Department to buy a boat for emergency rescue. The boat will be purchased for $18,000 from Tri-County Marine.
Another measure approved was the memorandum of agreement between Madison County and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to repair a slide on Stoney Run Road. Under the agreement, the county will be reimbursed for up to $167,000 to repair the 315-foot long slide. Hinkle Environmental will handle the project, officials said.
