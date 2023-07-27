The Madison County Fiscal Court approved a request from the county fire department to apply for the TC Energy Build Strong grant during its July 25 meeting at Richmond City Hall.
Madison County Fire Chief Tim Gray said the grant would total $37,000 and the county had “a 50/50 chance of receiving the grant.”
Gray said the money would be used to purchase training and gear washing equipment. “This would go toward washing equipment for helmets, boots, and to deep clean other equipment that we currently have to clean by hand.”
In other business, the court approved the county’s five-year solid waste management plan.
There are a few slight changes to the plan which will continue through 2027. They also approved the updated American Rescue Funds Act procurement policy. The local government funding threshold has increased from $30,000 to $40,000. The funds are not obligated until Dec. 2024 and are not required to be spent until Dec. 31, 2026. The ARPA funds require anything purchased by the county be awarded to the lowest bidder, as opposed to awarding the bid to local companies whose bids could be slightly higher.
