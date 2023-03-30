By Leslie Barlow
A zone change request was sent back to the county planning and development commission after public notice and signage irregularities were brought to the magistrates attention during the Madison County Fiscal Court meeting March 28 at Richmond City Hall.
The proposed change was for 3502 and 3506 Lexington Road from UC-1 single family residential to PUD, UC-11, planned unit development.
“I don’t think we followed all of our own regulations in this matter,” said Magistrate Tom Botkin. “I think we should send it back to the planning commission and everyone should start the process over.”
Magistrate Stephen Lochmueller said proper notification is critical in these types of zone changes.
Bert Thomas, Madison County Planning and Development Director, said the planning commission approved the zone change, based on the county’s comprehensive plan, during a Feb. 21 public hearing. Since then, Thomas received contact from Richmond attorney Walt Ecton, representing Neighbors for Deliberate Development, a
200-member group of residents near the proposed area who opposed the zone change and possible development.
Ecton said the group opposed the development due to deficiencies in the notice of hearing for the proposed change. He said the notice of public hearing letters sent to neighboring property owners was sent first-class mail as opposed to certified mail, the letters were received by property owners eight days from the date of the public hearing rather than the 14 days as required by regulations set in the county’s comprehensive plan. The signs advertising the zone change near the property used the wording zone change instead of land use change and the lettering was in one-inch type instead of three-inch type.
The attorney sent six affidavits to the court with three court members stating prejudice due to insufficient time to prepare an opposition to the change.
Stuart Olds, representing JAR Development, said the residents who signed the affidavit did receive the letter and several members showed up to the planning and development meeting. “They are saying some technical issue prejudiced them,” he said. “I’ll say that it did not.”
The issue will now be sent back to the planning and development commission for their approval or disapproval.
• In other business, the court voted to discontinue county road service to 645-feet of North Approach Road and 1,216 feet of Old Simpson Lane. The two roads have been removed from the county road system and returned to the property owners.
• The court heard the Madison County 911 system handled 126,433 computer-aided dispatch calls in 2022. Over the same year, the center received 75,425 administrative calls and 47,240 911 calls for a total of 119,665 calls taken.
• Chad Hembree and Tim Jones were appointed to the Madison County Ethics Board and Jill Cornelison was reappointed to the EMS Board.
