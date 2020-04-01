I get a chuckle out of Facebook these days. A bunch of my friends are bemoaning not having any sports to watch on TV or being forced to watch replays of past NCAA basketball tournament games. Just yesterday, I watched the replay of the 2010 National Title game between Butler and Duke (Duke won, by the way).
In the COVID-19 world we now live in, making the best of it is the new norm when it comes to sporting activities. While the sports world is pretty much in a holding pattern, some sports are still thriving.
According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, fishing and hunting are still open as of Monday. All fishing and hunting regulations are in force, according to the website.
According to the KDFWR website – fw.kt.gov – the many Fishing In Neighborhoods (FINs) locations are currently stocked. The only FIN in Madison County is Whitehall Park Lake. Nearby areas also have FINs. They include Lake Mingo and Southland Church Lake in Jessamine County, Kentucky Horse Park Lake and Jacobson Park Lake in Fayette County and Logan Hubble Park Lake in Lincoln County.
Locally, based on a few Facebook comments to the Berea Citizen’s page, Wilgreen Lake is a great place for top-notch fishing.
Like with everything, COVID-19 has put a crimp into everyone’s plans, and that includes fish and wildlife. Currently, no statewide offices are open to in-person contact, but many of the resources, such as fishing licenses, are available on its website or at (800) 858-1549.
Boating registrations can be renewed by contacting the Madison County Clerk’s Office by mail. That office’s address is 101 W. Main St., Richmond.
As of Monday, all KDFWR-owned and managed fishing access points, boat ramps, and wildlife or hunter access areas remain open for anglers, boaters and hunters.
It’s not just fishing. Spring also marks the time of year to hunt turkey and squirrels. According to KDFWR, turkey-hunting season for youth is April 4 and April 5. The regular turkey-hunting season runs from April 18 to May 10. Squirrel season runs from May 16-June 19.
As with everything surrounding COVID-19, it remains a fluid situation, and subject to change. Remember, the great outdoors provide a wealth of options to practice social distancing. Remember, the rules, small groups good. Large groups bad. So get out, take your family for a hike or pack up the fishing rods and tackle and rediscover Kentucky’s natural beauty.
Sports update
There is not much to update on this front. Madison Southern Athletics Director Jay Simmons and I exchanged a brief text earlier this week. The last thing he’s heard from the Kentucky High School Athletic Association, the spring sports season is suspended until at least April 12.
The Madison United Soccer Association will meet April 5 to discuss options regarding the spring soccer season. They also put a SurveyMonkey poll on their Facebook page seeking feedback about holding a summer soccer season.
According to the Berea Youth League 2020’s Facebook page, league officials are going to hold off until early May to make a final decision after discussions with city officials. “We have been given the ‘OK’ to run our season though the months of June and July,” a Facebook post read.
