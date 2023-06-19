Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, was contacted just before 5:30 p.m. Monday by the Jackson County Sheriffs' Office requesting investigative assistance of an accidental shooting on Coal Road in Jackson County.
Initial investigation indicated a 5-year-old child was accidentally shot by a 7-year-old child inside the residence. Life-saving measures were attempted on scene; however, the child succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Jackson County Coroner. Foul play is not suspected.
The investigation is being conducted by Detective David Hobbs. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel, Jackson County Sheriffs' Office, Jackson County EMS and Jackson County Coroner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.