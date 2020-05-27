Flags for fallen pic

Volunteers and members of the Cleveland Frost Post 50 of the American Legion placed flags on the graves of veterans at the Berea Cementery ahead of the Memorial Day holiday last Friday. Because of the COVD-19 pandemic, the Post didn’t conduct its annual Memorial Day program at the cemetery but remained “strongly committed to honoring those who have died in service to our country.” The group of more than 50 volunteers included members of the Berea Police Department. In above photo, Reece Simmons placed a flag in perfect position last week.  

