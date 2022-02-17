Several weeks ago, Mark Flannery submitted photos of his planter he had grown in hopes it would be featured on an internationally acclaimed YouTube channel.
On Feb. 3, 2022, to Flannery’s surprise, his planter was featured on Garden Answer.
“I’m getting ready for work, and I hear, ‘the next one is from Mark in Richmond, KY, zone 6B.’ It was part of the video called, “Looking at YOUR Amazing Containers (part 2),” he recalled.
Flannery prestigiously designed the arrangement.
“The planter I designed for my home was an arrangement of Proven Winners “Tickle Me Pink” Caladiums and Dichondra Silver Falls he said. "I decided to use this combination of plants, because of the clean nature of the plants and their proximity to the front door. Other planters I have used in the past dropped blooms and created a daily mess to clean up.
"This combination proved to perform exceptionally well in the part sun / part shade environment provided to them. It was so beautiful that I decided to photograph it throughout the 2021 growing season. I purchased the caladiums from Lowe’s and the dichondra silver falls from one of my local favorite growers, Warren Farm Greenhouse.”
Flannery also has his own YouTube channel and brand, "Antique and Garden Showcase."
“Antique and Garden Showcase is my brand and a YouTube channel that I developed to showcase two of my favorite interests," he said. "I graduated in 2021 from Asheford Institute of Antiques with a personal property appraisal certification. In addition, I hold two degrees in teaching from Eastern Kentucky University. I decided to build my own YouTube channel and website (www.antiqueandgardenshowcase.com) to feature antiques and gardening. It is my goal to make it a learning space and special interest community. In addition, I wanted to advertise my services as a personal property appraiser in the Central Kentucky region.”
His recent feature on Garden Answer led to recognition of his brand and YouTube channel. Flannery said, “The host, Laura, featured my container planting and mentioned my YouTube channel. From that point, everything has changed. Fast forward, a week later, I have answered hundreds of comments and gained 1.5K new subscribers on YouTube as of the writing of this article. My channel is on its way to apply for the partner program with YouTube, where content creators get paid for their contributions.”
Flannery is excited about this recent acknowledgement of Antique Garden and Showcase and plans to continue excelling his dreams, not only for himself, for also for citizens with similar interests.
“Antique and Garden Showcase is a welcome place for everyone who shares in the interests of antiques and gardening," he said. "My future plans are to open a retail booth space in the Berea community with antique and garden-related items hand-selected by me when I can find a suitable location. In addition, I am available to appraise antiques in Madison and surrounding counties. I
Informational updates are posted to my related Facebook page @antique&gardenshowcase. Inquiries about appraisals and all things related to Antique and Garden Showcase can be emailed to info@antiqueandgardenshowcase.com.”
