Flash flood watches are in effect for all but the western part of Kentucky for Tuesday into Wednesday, however in northern Kentucky the watch began at noon on Monday, due to a cold front dropping down from the north, reaching that part of the state prior to Ida’s arrival.
Two to four inches of rain is forecast within the watch areas, but up to six inches could fall in the north, due to the double whammy of the cold front and Ida.
There are somethings you can do to prepare for possible flooding, according to Lexington Emergency Management.
Inside your home:
--If you have a sump pump, make sure it is working. Give it a quick test and make sure that it drains away from the foundation of the house or structure.
--If your basement or lower levels of your home are prone to flooding, move furniture and boxes off the floor. Bring them upstairs or raise them on blocks or shelving. This especially applies to any electrical appliance or electronic equipment. Once upholstered furniture gets wet with floodwater, it will be difficult to get dry.
--Make sure all doors and windows close tightly and can lock securely. If necessary, tape window edges closed.
--Some homes prone to flooding have a backwater valve that can be closed to prevent sewage from backing up into the home. If you have one, make sure you can close and open it easily.
--If you haven’t done so in a while, make/check your household inventory. Make a list of all significant items in your home and take pictures of each room as a reminder.
--Make sure your renters/homeowners insurance is up-to-date and covers what you currently have. Some policies require additional “riders” to cover computers, jewelry or other expensive items. Review your policy with your insurance agent.
--Is your emergency plan up-to-date? Are your emergency contact and other phone numbers current? Do you have copies of all the documents you’ll need if you must relocate for a time?
--Make sure cell phones and backup battery chargers are plugged in and fully charged. Check flashlights and other lighting devices to be sure they work. An extra package of batteries is a good step as well.
--You and your family should have an emergency kit with basic supplies along with a three-day supply of food, water and medicines.
Outside your home:
--Just about every home will have window wells, eaves, or troughs and gutters, perhaps all of them. Make sure they are cleaned of debris to help guide water from the house. At the same time make sure downspouts are pointed away from the house. Extend downspouts at least two feet away from the house foundation. Make sure that water runs away from your home.
--it’s a good idea to inspect your roof at least once per year, especially before a big storm. Make sure seals around chimneys, vents are in good condition; if not, reseal them. If your inspection shows missing, curled or buckled shingles, it is time to have a professional look at it.
--If you live near a stormwater street grate, make sure debris is cleared. No one expects you to lift the grate and do an inspection, just clean up any debris around or on the grate. Don’t rake grass or other debris into the curb, that can clog drains, streams and creeks.
--When there are heavy or torrential rainfalls, it quite often is accompanied by high winds, so put away lawn furniture, cushions, outdoor play equipment, etc. If you can’t store it, consider tying it down securely. If you have a trampoline, make sure it’s firmly anchored to the ground, or turn it upside down and secure it to the ground with concrete blocks or tie-downs buried in the ground.
--Take a quick walk around and look at your foundation. If you see a crack, you should consider sealing it even if just temporarily till you can get a professional to look at it.
--Make a quick inspection of your trees, since we can possibly have strong winds as well. If you have any suspect branches, consider trimming. Dead branches should be the first to go, and branches too close to your home should be cut back.
--If you have a backup generator make sure it is working and you have fuel to run it. Remember the 20-foot rule for generators: Keep them 20 feet from your residence to avoid any buildup of carbon monoxide inside.
--Make sure your cars are fully fueled. If flooding occurs, getting gas may prove difficult.
During periods of heavy rainfall, remember to stay out of floodwaters. If you’re driving, remember to use your lights and wipers and slow down!
If you come across a water-covered roadway, “Turn Around-Don’t Drown.” It only takes six inches of water to float some cars and fast-moving water can wash vehicles into streams and rivers. People who walk in high water can be swept away and drown.
