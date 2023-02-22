Florence McHone, 83, widow to the late Lawrence McHone, passed away Sunday February 12, 2023, at her residence in Berea, KY.
Funeral services were conducted Thursday February 16, 2023, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home. Burial was in the Davis – Witt Cemetery in Rockcastle County. Pallbearers were Gerald Pingleton, Josh Hounshell, Tim Hounshell, Dawson Hounshell, Travis Stanley, and Brayden McWilliams. Honorary Pallbearers are James Hounshell, Dwayne May, and Hunter May.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.