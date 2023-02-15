Florence McHone, 83, widow to the late Lawrence McHone, passed away Sunday February 12, 2023, at her residence in Berea, KY.
Visitation will be 5:00PM – 8:00PM Wednesday February 15, 2023, with funeral services 11:00AM Thursday February 16, 2023, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home.
Rev. Jeff Draper will be officiating. Burial will be in the Davis – Witt Cemetery in Rockcastle County.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
