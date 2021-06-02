Flossie Lou Wren Cain

Flossie Lou Wren Cain, age 69, of W. Main St. Mount Vernon, KY passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Saint Joseph Berea.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, June 3rd, 2021, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Rev. Cecil Burns officiating, you may view the service live on our website at www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com  

Davis and Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

