Flossie Lou Wren Cain, age 69, of W. Main St. Mount Vernon, KY passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Saint Joseph Berea.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, June 3rd, 2021, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Rev. Cecil Burns officiating, you may view the service live on our website at www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com
Davis and Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
