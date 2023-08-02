Berea Home Village and the Berea Urban Farm are working together to provide flowers for seniors who are members of the BHV.
“It makes sense for us and for the BUF,” said Katie Heckman, executive director of BHV. “We have about 50 members in the BHV, and the urban farm has literally hundreds of flowers,” Heckman said.
The Berea Urban Farm in Old Town has spent the summer laying the groundwork for ways to serve the community with gifts of flowers.
“The Berea Home Village provides an invaluable service to seniors who want to live at home for as long as they can. We are very lucky to have this program in Berea and we are pleased that people in the BHV will have flowers to enjoy,” said Sophia Mercer, director of the 2023 flower program on the BUF.
Those wanting to participate in the flower program can contact Sophia Mercer at (859) 985-1689.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.