Floyd Woodson

Floyd Woodson, 84, of Berea died Sunday, March 27, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital Main in Lexington.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Reppert Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Reed and Bro. Nathan Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in Pilot Knob Cemetery. Visitation 1 p.m. until service time.

Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.

