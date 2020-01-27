Nine more Kentucky adults have died from influenza, bringing the flu season's total to 30, two under the age of 18, according to the state Department for Public Health.
While flu activity remains high in the state, the latest weekly report shows the number of new cases dropped for the third week in a row. In the week ending Jan. 18, Kentucky counted 1,544 new cases. Not all cases are counted, because flu does not have to be reported.
At the same time last year, Kentucky's numbers were less concerning. The state had a total of 4,166 lab-confirmed cases and 13 deaths, one a minor. There have been 11,548 confirmed cases this season.
Health officials urge everyone six months and older to get a flu shot each year, and note that much of flu season remains.
Scattered school districts continue to close for a few days due to flu. For example, Todd County had "non-traditional instruction" Thursday and Friday after more than 10 percent of students were absent Wednesday, reported Adam May of WHOP in Hopkinsville, quoting schools spokeswoman Camille Dillingham.
"Twenty substitute teachers were called to duty and seven positions went uncovered because substitutes weren’t available. She also noted that three of the district’s four principals have the flu. She says custodial staff will thoroughly clean the building while students are not there the remainder of this week. The school system is asking parents and guardians to disinfect items such as backpacks, lunch boxes, gloves and school supplies to help prevent the continued spread of illness."
Through Jan. 18, the Todd County Health Department had not reported any flu cases this season. It was among eight counties that did not contribute to the latest report.
Hotspots continued around the state. Perry and Pike counties continued to be hit hard by the flu in the week ending Jan. 18, with 76 new cases in Perry and 71 new cases in Pike, for respective totals of 715 and 523. Barren added 75 new cases, for a total of 475; Warren 65, for a total of 416; Bullitt 61, for a total of 527; and Allen 57, for a total of 179.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.