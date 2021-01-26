Blue Grass Army Depot (BGAD) Commander, Col. Stephen Dorris renewed community awareness and caution with regards operating unmanned aircraft systems...or drones… over the installation.
“With the increasing popularity of drones,” reports Dorris, it is important that citizens of Richmondand Madison County are aware that the airspace over the installation is a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-designated no-drone-zone, meaning that all unauthorized unmanned aircraft (or drones) are strictly prohibited.”
According to Dorris, the government’s overarching concern is the ongoing protection and safety of soldiers, civilian workers and family members on Army installations, but takes on added significance with munition-storage locations such as Blue Grass.
“Because of our storage and processing of chemical weapons and conventional munitions, Blue Grass
Army Depot is one of the top security sites in the country,” says Dorris. “While that security includes that a large physical security force and strict access controls, it also includes ensuring a vigilant oversight of our airspace. Unauthorized drones represent a potentially significant threat and must be controlled.”
As the Depot Commander, Dorris has authorized and enabled the installation’s security forces to damage, destroy, seize or disable any unauthorized unmanned aircraft. In addition, unmanned aircraft operators who violate Federal Aviation Administration flight restrictions may be subject to enforcement action, including potential civil penalties and criminal charges.
