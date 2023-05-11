Tumbleshine

Tumbleshine Gymnastics had its annual Summer Camp Open House Saturday. Children of all ages attended the event, which featured a foam party, food trucks, corn hole, arcade games and a variety of activities for kids. In top photo, Gabe Madden has fun in the foam pool. Tumbleshine is taking sign-ups for its Summer Camp that will be in full swing all summer once the current school year ends. A sports camp also will be a featured event at Tumbleshine this summer.

