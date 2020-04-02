FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – It was another grim reminder of the reality that is the coronavirus: 100 new coronavirus cases along with 11 deaths were announced Thursday by Gov. Andy Beshear, bringing the statewide totals to at least 770 cases and taking the lives of at least 30 people.
“Folks, this virus is real,” Beshear said at his daily Capitol press conference. “It’s why we have sacrificed, it’s why we have fundamentally changed our economy, it’s why so many of you aren’t currently going to work, it’s why so many small businesses are shut down. It’s very real, the toll it can take on people.”
While most of those whose deaths were announced were older, two were young girls - a 9-year-old from Jefferson County and an 8-year-old from Fayette County.
The governor announced another series of actions aimed at helping the state’s response to the pandemic.
• He recommended to public school superintendents extending the policy of no person instruction in Kentucky public schools through at least Friday, May 1, while saying there is some consideration of maintaining that through the end of the school year.
• Expanded his executive order on travel restrictions for those coming in from out-of-state and not just passing through Kentucky, to where they will have to self-quarantine for 14 days at their destination.
• State, county and city governments can now hire back retirees if needed, without jeopardizing their retirement benefits. While this was originally for first responders, he expanded it to all former government workers.
• Starting Friday, there will be no overnight stays at the Kentucky State Parks system, and the Kentucky Horse Park. This includes both campgrounds and lodges.
Another step in dealing with an expected jump of COVID-19 cases, is moving ahead with plans to convert the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville to at least a 2,000-bed field hospital.
“We are going to use the National Guard to help stage that,” he said, “The Army Corps of Engineers is helping us out with some work, too. Our goal is to be ready when the surge comes, and that doesn’t mean we wait until we don’t have enough space and then try to put this together.”
But that is not the only location they plan ton establish. “We are working on a hotel to use as a hospital in Lexington, and I believe there are some other systems working on plans as well, that I think we’ll hear about in the next 24 hours.
Secretary of the Cabinet J. Michael Brown announced the first step in addressing the inmate population in Kentucky, to protect inmates and corrections officers.
“We are going through a screening process and today’s executive order will result in the commutation of sentences for 186 individuals, using criteria that the CDC has put out, who may be more susceptible to getting the virus,” due to their health.
Brown says they also identified 743 more, who are within six months of completing their sentences. All those being considered are low-level, non-violent offenders. They must have a residence to go to and cannot offend again, or their sentence will be re-imposed.
When asked by Kentucky Today how he is holding up, Beshear replied, “It’s hard. It’s hard on all of us. It’s the anxiety, there’s the sacrifice, there’s the loss. I’m the guy that has to get up everyday and tell you we’ve lost Kentuckians, and it’s not easy. But I’ve never been prouder to be your Governor. I’ve seen Kentuckians doing amazing things everyday to do their part in this.
“I could have never imagined, even though I wanted to be a Governor that brought us together, that I would be Governor serving at a time when we need everybody ... when we have something out there that is so much bigger than anything that ever divided us.”
Beshear concluded: “I’m going to be all right. The question is, how are you?”
