The Berea Food Bank took advantage of “Giving Tuesday” and distributed an early Christmas gift to 100 families residing in affordable housing communities in Berea on Tuesday.
“Folks who live in three apartment communities who are members of our ReachOut Initiative usually receive fresh produce twice a month, delivered to their doors,” Tony Crachiolo, Coordinator of the Berea Food Bank said. “But during the holidays we like to do something special and that’s what went on
(Tuesdy morning).”
Approximately 20 regular volunteers including the Berea College CELTS students and staff, Berea Faith Community Outreach board members and volunteers from every corner of Berea showed up early to greet an 18-wheeler and helped to unload more than 12,000 pounds of food, then stocked, stored, and put the food in brightly colored bags.
“The past two years have been hard, so hard for people it makes me cry,” longtime volunteer Janet Grider said. “But (Tuesday was) another good day because people in Berea donate money to the food bank making all this — and much more possible for us to do.”
Crachiolo said rising prices have been felt within the Food Bank, but added that monetary donations have provided a big boost.
“Folks in Berea are generous so we’ve been able to expand services to meet the needs of Bereans,” he said. “The food bank has doubled the amount of food families can receive, doubled how often they can use the food bank, sustained Initiatives like ReachOut, the Berea Police Emergency Food Box Initiative and partnerships with agencies to supply food for Berea’s homeless population.
“We can buy four times as much food with the same dollar as donors can because of our special relationship with suppliers, so switching to monetary donations last year has made so much possible that we only dreamed of before.”
Dreams came true for the elderly, shut-ins and Crachiolo’s ReachOut Initiative served Tuesday as volunteers drove truck after truck to their neighborhoods, bringing much need food and the caring love of a community united to fight hunger in Berea.
———
If you would like to support this work, donations are accepted at their website, www.bereaoutreach.org.
