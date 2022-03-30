A project more than a year in the making has finally come to fruition for God’s Outreach/Madison County Food Bank.
Recently, God’s Outreach/Madison County Food Bank released a new website accessible for citizens, a website (godirectory.info) that will house contact information for a variety of resources located in Madison and Estill Counties.
“The Go-Directory was formed back in October of 2021,” said Mandy Agee of God’s Outreach. “It has been a ‘many years’ effort to have a directory for our county to help connect people in need with free and reduced services.”
The non-profit organization teamed with Brushy Fork Institute as part of its Kindergarten Readiness initiative to fund the project.
“That helped us get it formed and made,” Agee said. “We also got a sponsorship from Humana. The link for Humana is also located at the bottom of the site.”
Agee said the online version of the directory serves an immediate purpose.
“We have had lots of paper directories in the past,” she said. “The problem with those is by the time they are printed; they are out of date, or something has changed. So, with this directory, it’s all online, one website, and that’s it.”
The website is also easy for citizens to navigate.
“When people go on there to find services, they can see a list of the different categories,” Agee said. “They can get help with things like food, utilities, clothing, and when they click on one of those, it
