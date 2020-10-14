Berea Food Bank

The Berea Food Bank will offer residents a 30-pound box of fresh meats, dairy products and produce for Berea and Madison County residents.

The drive-up delivery will be 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Madison Southern High School.

No documentation is required and volunteers will load the vehicle for you.

The Berea Food Bank is partnering wioth the Delta Foundation and the USDA to provide the service to Madison Countians.

The event also is sponsored by the Berea Faith Community Outreach.

Rules will be as followed:

• People may pick-up a food box for others while picking up their own. Many older citizens don’t drive or may have transportation issues.

• The event is open to anyone in our area.

• A sign will be posted near the entrance to the Madison Southern High School lot for directions.

