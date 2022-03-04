Food Service Inspections for week ending 02/12/2022

Regular Inspections with no follow- up                                                                    Score

Cracker Barrel #549             101 McKinney Drive, Berea                    100%

Native Bagel                        436 Chestnut Street, Berea                     98%

Big Hill Food Mart                10170 Battlefield Memorial Highway          95%

Dollar General #5679           855 Paint Lick Road, Berea                     100%

Dollar General #15859         3536 Berea Road, Richmond                     97%

Silver Creek Elementary Café  75 Old US Hwy 25 N., Berea                   99%

St. Joseph Hospital Café         305 Estill Street, Berea                           99%

Dollar General #13228           205 Automotive Drive, Richmond             99%

Three Star UMS, LLC              979 Four Mile Road, Richmond                 94%

Redi Mart #53                       430 N. Second Street, Richmond              98%

Zaxby’s                                 1111 Kim Kent Drive, Richmond             100%

Dreaming Creek          `         109 E. Irvine Street, Richmond              100%

Waco Grocery                        101 Baumstark Road, Waco                     94%

Redi Mart #60                       1104 Berea Road, Richmond                    98%

Bybee Quick Stop                  4100 New Irvine Road, Waco                   97%

Logan’s Roadhouse                2146 Lantern Ridge Drive, Richmond        98%

Culvers                                 2012 Lantern Ridge Drive, Richmond      100%

Freddy’s                                853 Eastern Bypass, Richmond              100%

Easy Stop and Shop               3198 Lexington Road, Richmond              98%

Silver Star Food Mart              100 N. Killarney Lane, Richmond           100%

Dairy Queen #14816             131 N. Keenland Drive, Richmond            99%

Thai Smile Restaurant            525 Leighway Drive #A, Richmond          98%

Tokyo Sushi And

Hibachi Express                      410 Eastern BypassRichmond                96%

Fazoli’s #1603                       411 Leighway Drive, Richmond.              94%

Subway #774                       110 E. Water Street, Richmond              100%

King Buffet                           650 Eastern Bypass, Richmond                92%

Liberty Place Recovery Center  218 Lake Street, Richmond                  100%

Morning Pointe of Richmond    1400 Gibson Bay Drive, Richmond         100%

Fast Lane                              401 Southern Cross Drive, Richmond       98%

ABC Daycare                         205 Churchill Drive, Richmond                100%

Kid’s Kingdom                      360 Highland Park Drive, Richmond          100%

Compassionate Care Center   350 Isaacs Drive, Richmond                    100%

 Regular Inspections with a follow up due

Rally’s                                509 Eastern Bypass, Richmond                  94%

University Shell Mart           610 Eastern Bypass, Richmond                   96%

Penn Station                     620 Eastern Bypass, Richmond                     93%

Follow Up Inspections with no follow up due

None 

Follow Up Inspection with a follow up due

None

 Complaint Inspection with no follow up due

None

Complaint Inspection with follow up due

None

Other Inspections with no follow up due

None

