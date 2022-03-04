Food Service Inspections for week ending 02/12/2022
Regular Inspections with no follow- up Score
Cracker Barrel #549 101 McKinney Drive, Berea 100%
Native Bagel 436 Chestnut Street, Berea 98%
Big Hill Food Mart 10170 Battlefield Memorial Highway 95%
Dollar General #5679 855 Paint Lick Road, Berea 100%
Dollar General #15859 3536 Berea Road, Richmond 97%
Silver Creek Elementary Café 75 Old US Hwy 25 N., Berea 99%
St. Joseph Hospital Café 305 Estill Street, Berea 99%
Dollar General #13228 205 Automotive Drive, Richmond 99%
Three Star UMS, LLC 979 Four Mile Road, Richmond 94%
Redi Mart #53 430 N. Second Street, Richmond 98%
Zaxby’s 1111 Kim Kent Drive, Richmond 100%
Dreaming Creek ` 109 E. Irvine Street, Richmond 100%
Waco Grocery 101 Baumstark Road, Waco 94%
Redi Mart #60 1104 Berea Road, Richmond 98%
Bybee Quick Stop 4100 New Irvine Road, Waco 97%
Logan’s Roadhouse 2146 Lantern Ridge Drive, Richmond 98%
Culvers 2012 Lantern Ridge Drive, Richmond 100%
Freddy’s 853 Eastern Bypass, Richmond 100%
Easy Stop and Shop 3198 Lexington Road, Richmond 98%
Silver Star Food Mart 100 N. Killarney Lane, Richmond 100%
Dairy Queen #14816 131 N. Keenland Drive, Richmond 99%
Thai Smile Restaurant 525 Leighway Drive #A, Richmond 98%
Tokyo Sushi And
Hibachi Express 410 Eastern BypassRichmond 96%
Fazoli’s #1603 411 Leighway Drive, Richmond. 94%
Subway #774 110 E. Water Street, Richmond 100%
King Buffet 650 Eastern Bypass, Richmond 92%
Liberty Place Recovery Center 218 Lake Street, Richmond 100%
Morning Pointe of Richmond 1400 Gibson Bay Drive, Richmond 100%
Fast Lane 401 Southern Cross Drive, Richmond 98%
ABC Daycare 205 Churchill Drive, Richmond 100%
Kid’s Kingdom 360 Highland Park Drive, Richmond 100%
Compassionate Care Center 350 Isaacs Drive, Richmond 100%
Regular Inspections with a follow up due
Rally’s 509 Eastern Bypass, Richmond 94%
University Shell Mart 610 Eastern Bypass, Richmond 96%
Penn Station 620 Eastern Bypass, Richmond 93%
Follow Up Inspections with no follow up due
None
Follow Up Inspection with a follow up due
None
Complaint Inspection with no follow up due
None
Complaint Inspection with follow up due
None
Other Inspections with no follow up due
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.