FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEKS ENDING 07/09/21 to 07/16/21
Regular Inspections with no follow-up
Baskin Robbins
202 Wayne Drive, Richmond
Gibson Bary Café
2000 Gibson Bay Drive, Richmond
Sizzled & Sauced LLC
Berea Craft Fair
Cajun Country
Berea Craft Fair
Firehouse Subs
1146 Barnes Mill Road, Richmond
First Watch
222 Lantern Ridge Dr. Richmond
Buffalo Wild Wings
2139 Lantern Ridge Dr. Richmond
A & W Restaurant Inc.
2003 Lantern Ridge Dr. Richmond
Fast Lane
401 Southern Cross Dr. Richmond
Thai Smile Restaurant
525 Leighway Dr. #A, Richmond
Apollo Pizza Old Town Taproom
215 Adam Street, Berea
Regular Inspections with a follow up due
Dos Hermanos
1900 Berea Road, Richmond
*Establishment found with no sanitizer. (Owner stated he was going to store to pick some up.
They just ran out.
Follow Up Inspection with no follow up due
Dos Hermanos
1900 Berea Road, Richmond
Follow Up Inspection with a follow up due
None
Complaint Inspection with no follow up due
None
Complaint Inspection with follow up due
None
Other Inspections with no follow up due
None
