FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEKS ENDING 07/09/21 to 07/16/21

Regular Inspections with no follow-up

 

Baskin Robbins

202 Wayne Drive, Richmond

 

Gibson Bary Café

2000 Gibson Bay Drive, Richmond

 

Sizzled & Sauced LLC

Berea Craft Fair

 

Cajun Country

Berea Craft Fair

 

Firehouse Subs

1146 Barnes Mill Road, Richmond

 

First Watch

222 Lantern Ridge Dr. Richmond

 

Buffalo Wild Wings

2139 Lantern Ridge Dr. Richmond

 

A & W Restaurant Inc.

2003 Lantern Ridge Dr. Richmond

 

Fast Lane

401 Southern Cross Dr. Richmond

 

Thai Smile Restaurant

525 Leighway Dr. #A, Richmond

 

Apollo Pizza Old Town Taproom

215 Adam Street, Berea

 
   

Regular Inspections with a follow up due

 

Dos Hermanos

1900 Berea Road, Richmond

 

*Establishment found with no sanitizer.  (Owner stated he was going to store to pick some up.

 

  They just ran out.

  

Follow Up Inspection with no follow up due 

 

Dos Hermanos

1900 Berea Road, Richmond

 

Follow Up Inspection with a follow up due

 

None

  

Complaint Inspection with no follow up due

 

None

  

Complaint Inspection with follow up due

 

None

  

Other Inspections with no follow up due

 

None

  