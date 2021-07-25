Food Service Inspections June 14 - July 8, 2021

FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEKS ENDING 06/14/21 to 07/08/21
Regular Inspections with no follow-up
Score
Brady's Sushi & Habachi
525 Eastern Bypass, Richmond
99%
Brady's Asian Fusion
511 Eastern Bypass, Richmond
99%
Purdy's Coffee Co.
444 Big Hill Ave., Richmond
100%
Casa Amigos
400 Paint Lick Road, Berea
98%
Side Porch Café & Bakery
225 Waco Loop Road, Waco
95%
Quality Inn
365 Peggy Flats Road, Berea
99%
McDonald's
1001 Brandy Lane, Richmond
99%
Insomnia Cookies
112 E. Maint Street, Richmond
98%
Hardee's
520 Eastern Bypass, Richmond
99%
Wal-Mart Super Center
820 Eastern Bypass, Richmond
100%
Chick's Wings Express
120 Jill Dr., Walmart, Berea
98%
Wal-Mart #1190
120 Jill Drive, Berea
100%
Subway
101 Peggy Flats Road, Berea
97%
Big Hill Food Mart
10170 Battlefield Memorial Hwy, Berea
94%
Berea College Visitor Center & Shoppes
104 Main Street, Berea
99%
Rally's
509 Eastern Bypass, Richmond
98%
Papa John's Pizza #55
455 Eastern Bypass, Richmond
98%
Little Caesers Pizza
535 Leighway Drive, Richmond
99%
Richmond Skate Center
525 Recycle Drive, Richmond
100%
Mad Mushroom Pizza
626 University Shopping Center, Richmond
99%
Apollo Pizza @ Little Sack
3325 Colonel Road, Richmond
99%
Apollo Pizza & Beer Emporium
228 S. Second Street, Richmond
98%
Big City Pizza
1105A Kim Kent Drive, Richmond
99%
Richmond Pizza Hut #5
946 Commercial Drive, Richmond
97%
Nu Health Supplements
2139 Lantern Ridge, Richmond
100%
Main Street Gulf
421 W. Main Street, Richmond
98%
Regular Inspections with a follow up due
Berea Coffee & Tea
124 Main Street, Berea
93%
*Evidence of rodent droppings found in shelving by kitchen area three-compartment sink.
*Lots of gnats found by food prep cooler.
Follow Up Inspection with no follow up due
Berea Coffee & Tea
124 Main Street, Berea
99%
Follow Up Inspection with a follow up due
None
Complaint Inspection with no follow up due
None
Complaint Inspection with follow up due
None
Other Inspections with no follow up due
