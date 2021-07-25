Food Service Inspections June 14 - July 8, 2021

FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR  WEEKS ENDING 06/14/21 to 07/08/21

Regular Inspections with no follow-up

Score

   

Brady's Sushi & Habachi

525 Eastern Bypass, Richmond

99%

   

Brady's Asian Fusion

511 Eastern Bypass, Richmond

99%

   

Purdy's Coffee Co.

444 Big Hill Ave., Richmond

100%

   

Casa Amigos

400 Paint Lick Road, Berea

98%

   

Side Porch Café & Bakery

225 Waco Loop Road, Waco

95%

   

Quality Inn

365 Peggy Flats Road, Berea

99%

   

McDonald's

1001 Brandy Lane, Richmond

99%

   

Insomnia Cookies

112 E. Maint Street, Richmond

98%

   

Hardee's

520 Eastern Bypass, Richmond

99%

   

Wal-Mart Super Center

820 Eastern Bypass, Richmond

100%

   

Chick's Wings Express

120 Jill Dr., Walmart, Berea

98%

   

Wal-Mart #1190

120 Jill Drive, Berea

100%

   

Subway

101 Peggy Flats Road, Berea

97%

   

Big Hill Food Mart

10170 Battlefield Memorial Hwy, Berea

94%

   

Berea College Visitor Center & Shoppes

104 Main Street, Berea

99%

   

Rally's

509 Eastern Bypass, Richmond

98%

   

Papa John's Pizza #55

455 Eastern Bypass, Richmond

98%

   

Little Caesers Pizza

535 Leighway Drive, Richmond

99%

   

Richmond Skate Center

525 Recycle Drive, Richmond

100%

   

Mad Mushroom Pizza

626 University Shopping Center, Richmond

99%

   

Apollo Pizza @ Little Sack

3325 Colonel Road, Richmond

99%

   

Apollo Pizza & Beer Emporium

228 S. Second Street, Richmond

98%

   

Big City Pizza

1105A Kim Kent Drive, Richmond

99%

   

Richmond Pizza Hut #5

946 Commercial Drive, Richmond

97%

   

Nu Health Supplements

2139 Lantern Ridge, Richmond

100%

   

Main Street Gulf

421 W. Main Street, Richmond

98%

   
      

Regular Inspections with a follow up due

    

Berea Coffee & Tea

124 Main Street, Berea

93%

   

*Evidence of rodent droppings found in shelving by kitchen area three-compartment sink.

   

*Lots of gnats found by food prep cooler.

    
      

Follow Up Inspection with no follow up due 

    

Berea Coffee & Tea

124 Main Street, Berea

99%

   

Follow Up Inspection with a follow up due

    

None

     

Complaint Inspection with no follow up due

    

None

     

Complaint Inspection with follow up due

    

None

     

Other Inspections with no follow up due

    

