Entering his first season at the helm of the Madison Southern football team, Coach Mark Payne is looking to establish a new culture for the Eagles.
“(We want) to establish a culture of hard work and discipline, preparing these young men for life outside of football,” Payne said. “Hopefully, that translates to some wins on the field.”
Last year, the Eagles fell on hard times, finishing 2-9, but Payne said that is in the past and the team is focused on what is ahead.
With a new coach comes a new way of doing things on both sides of the ball, and on the offensive end, up-tempo is the name of the game.
“We will run an up-tempo offense that will still play some power football out of spread looks,” he said. “We will try to get the ball into playmaker’s hands in space and run behind an experienced offensive line.”
To pull off the up-tempo style, Payne will hand the keys over to quarterback Ethan Woods, running backs Stephen Whitehead, Lukas Mullins, and Juan Rodriguez and wide receivers Jayshaun Ethridge, Cade Sullivan, and Ethan Moore.
In limited action last season, Woods threw for 82 yards. Whitehead led Southern in rushing with 794 yards and nine touchdowns. Whitehead also hauled in eight catches for 121 yards and a touchdown. Ethridge led Southern in receiving yards with 305 on 18 catches, including one for a touchdown.
Defensively, it will be all about the pressure, Payne said.
“We will play an aggressive brand of football,” he said. “We will bring pressure from multiple fronts and give offenses different looks in the secondary.”
Defensive linemen Eric Barnes and Caleb Johnson will be counted on heavily, as will linebackers Preston Williams, Whitehead, Mullins, and Rodriguez. Ethridge and Sullivan will be the anchors in the secondary for Southern.
Whitehead finished with 68 tackles, including 47 solo stops in 2021. Ethridge added 43 tackles, and 36 solo, while Rodriguez added 28 solo stops.
Payne has been pleased with the off-season practices and workouts, adding that his players have bought into the new schemes.
“But with installing a new offense and defensive scheme it is still a work in progress,” he said. “It will take some time before we’re at where we want to be.”
Payne also added that the team will have a special purpose as they will be playing for a teammate who is battling leukemia.
“We would like everyone to keep him and his family in their thoughts and prayers,” Payne said. “We know he would want to be on the field with us but he’s has his own battle right now.”
Southern’s season beings Friday at home versus Southwestern at 7:30 p.m.
Schedule
August
Aug. 19 Southwestern 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 26 at G. Rogers Clark 7:30 p.m.
September
Sept. 2 Madison Central 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Lafayette 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 Pulaski County 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Collins 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 30 East Jessamine 7:30 p.m.
October
Oct. 7 at Woodford County 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 West Jessamine 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Franklin County 7:30 p.m.
