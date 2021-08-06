T
hankfully, the seasons of parenthood have built in stages to prepare us. You have nine months to adjust and learn about newborns. You will also get lots of advice, helpful or not. The last month of pregnancy will certainly prepare you to easily and frequently awaken because of those frequent bathroom trips, being mostly uncomfortable in any position, and the pregnancy dreams. You will long for the delivery day to arrive even though you are scared, but you know your friends and family will be there to support you and celebrate your new baby.
After the baby arrives, the first needs are basic. You only need to feed the baby, change the baby, and love the baby. It’s trial and error at first. There is not only one perfect way. You will settle in and learn your baby’s signals.
As you get more comfortable with the basics you will face more advanced issues. Meanwhile that little baby starts working from day one to build neck muscles. Soon it is grabbing your finger, holding its head up, smiling, rolling over, sitting up, crawling, talking, walking, and potty training.
Then it’s time for school. From the beginning of the school year when you attend the boo hoo breakfast for parents, it is the start of letting go. You may not realize it at the time, though. As you watch your children grow and develop, you will be filled with pride, gratitude, and love. You will spend your time, effort, and money nurturing them.
Before you know it, your kids are graduating high school. They will want to be on their own then. They will be moving into dorm rooms or apartments using the skills and values you have taught them.
You will be the empty nester then. It’s not that you want to keep your kids at home forever. You’re happy when they’re having an active social life, paying their bills, working, taking classes, and being an adult. They just give your life some zing, and you will miss it when they are gone.
• Kingston Elementary will be having Back to School events on Tuesday, Aug. 10 for Grades 4-5 from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, will be grades 2-3 and from 4-6 p.m. Monday, August 16, for grades K-1 from 4-6 pm. The event allows you meet your teachers, drop off school supplies, and pick up your car rider tag or bus information. This year you can even complete the new year’s paperwork online. You can follow this link https://bit.ly/Kingstonforms2122. Paper copies will also be available at Back to School night.
First day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 18.
