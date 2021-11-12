For the first time in history, Berea elects mayoral challenger On November 5, 2002, Berean’s made their way into voting booths across the city to elect a mayoral challenger for the first time in history. Steven Connelly defeated incumbent Clifford Kerby by a vote of 1,312 to 926, carrying all five of the city precincts. Connelly commented that he had expected a much closer race. “I had worked hard and I have no regrets,” Connelly said, adding that serving as mayor will present challenges as well as opportunities. Connelly stated that even though the city had maintained a good financial status, measures needed to be taken to ensure continued success. Preparations for the then upcoming Artisan Center was a priority for the coming year and that the city needed to be better prepared in areas such as signage and publicity for visitors. He also said that he would be implementing strategic planning committees in the areas of traffic, greenspace, and development. “We need to take advantage of development and not react to it.” The concept of developing a long-range greenspace plan could benefit tourism. Connelly also wanted the city to be a greater advocate in luring retail and entertainment to the city, as well as improving recreational opportunities for young people and the elderly. Overall, Connelly said he was excited and humbled at the chance to serve as Berea’s mayor. “I’m just one person working with many other people to march into the future,” he said. Incumbents have no problem in the election Incumbents seeking re-election to the Berea City Council had an easy time on Tuesday, November 5,2002, as voters sent all incumbents back to their seats. Gregory B. Lakes and George Wyatt were elected to fill seats vacated by mayor-elect, Steven Connelly and Ken Gastineau, who left his seat to be with his family. Incumbent Glenn Jennings received the highest number of votes in the council race with 1,422. Vi Farmer was second with 1,336 and Virgil Burnside with 1,351. Newcomer Gregory Lakes finished unusually high with 1,336 votes and George Wyatt rounded out the group of electees with 1,039 votes. After the election, Farmer said she was happy with the results. Incumbent Howard Baker said that he was thankful for the support he received during the campaign. Lewis named local Red Cross director The Daniel Boone Chapter of the American Red Cross had recently named Dawn Lewis as Executive Director of its chapter. Lewis, a Madison County native, brought and extensive background in the field of fundraising and public relations. A 1992 graduate of Eastern Kentucky University with a BA in Public Relations, Lewis began her career at the City of Richmond as the Tourism and Main Street Manager. From there she moved to Knoxville, Tennessee where she acted as Development Director and later as Executive Director for the Arts Council of Greater Knoxville. Lewis had co-owned several health companies and acted as Clerk for the City of Richmond, Executive Assistant to State Senator Ed Worley and had most recently filled in as an emergency certified teacher for the Grant County School System as a Family and Consumer Sciences teacher. Smith honored by St. Joseph Hospital Dorothy Smith was honored at the fifth annual Heart of St. Joseph awards luncheon held October 8, 20021 in the Keeneland Annex at St. Joseph West in Lexington. Smith, a registered nurse, received the award on September 5th. The Heart of St. Joseph award is given to individuals who best represented the St. Joseph mission and values which were reverence, integrity, compassion, and excellence. The honorees exemplified those traits. Smith’s co-workers said her love of nursing was evidenced in the way she cared for each of her patients as if they were family. Superior IGA receives five-star recognition Thomas Haggai, chairman and CEO of IGA< Inc., announced that Superior IGA in Berea had been honored with the Five-Star IGA distinction. This placed Superior IGA amongst a select group of supermarkets carrying the IGA branding. Superior was locally owned by Charles Hardegree and had operated in the Berea community for nearly 30 years. The Five Star rating was earned through an annual appraisal process that addressed the appearance and operations of each IGA supermarket. The appraisal process was developed to ensure that each IGA Supermarket maintained the highest standards in the grocery retailing industry. Among the criteria for the selection as a Five – Star honoree included food safety standards, sanitation, sore appearance, cleanliness, consumer friendliness, and distinctive IGA in-store signage. IGA was the world’s largest voluntary supermarket network with a n aggregate worldwide retail sales of more than $21 billion per year. More than 4,400 Hometown Proud Supermarkets carried the IGA banner in 48 states and 41 countries.