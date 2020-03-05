RICHMOND — Tonya Denny will always be a Lady Pirate at heart. However, for the next four years, she will be cheering on Madison Central.
That’s because her son Kenyatta Hardge will be playing for the Indians and is already getting a jump start on his high school career. Hardge, an eighth-grader at Caudill Middle School, was named to the 44th District All-Tournament team after he helped lead Central to a third straight district title. Hardge was instrumental in the Indians’ 53-46 comeback win over Madison Southern in the opener and gave Central a lift in a 70-40 win over Berea in the title game last Friday night.
“I will always be a Lady Pirate and I think that’s where God wanted me to be at that time,” Denny said. “Kenyatta choice to be an Indian, but he’s on the same path and I support him and I’m excited. We were nervous at first but I realize how much the coaches and the staff have taken Kenyatta under their wings and that’s such a huge blessing to me and he’s in very, very good hands.”
Denny “feels honored and blessed” to watch her son play and hasn’t been surprised by his recent success playing on the varsity level.
“Kenyatta has always been such a humble kid,” Denny said. “He has always worked and he has always put in the extra time. When I see Kenyatta, he reminds me of myself in the way that he rebounds and the way he plays defense, which reminds me of myself.”
Hardge said the biggest thing his mom emphasizes is defense.
“I try to take that to heart and help everybody else with that,” he said. “Once someone starts talking (on defense), then everybody else starts talking and it’s fine after that.”
Hardge said he simply tries to give the team a spark when he’s in the lineup.
“I try to provide energy and if we are slow getting out (of the gate), I try to bring the most energy as possible to get us back going,” he said. “When you’re in practice, you know what everybody can do and you try to help them out. I’ve been playing with these people all of my life and in fifth-grade, I was playing up with the eighth-grade (team) and I was competing with them so I could help myself and get better as a player.”
Hardge also plays football and baseball and is currently being recruited by the University of Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky University even though he has yet to officially begin his prep career. Hardge currently doesn’t have a favorite sport but that could change in the future.
“I really don’t have a favorite,” he said. “I just like to compete in all of them and try to better myself as a whole person. If one doesn’t work out for me, then I have two (sports) to fall back onto and my academics.”
Madison Central coach Allen Feldhaus Jr. said Hardge is a talented athlete beyond his years and has had a sense of belonging since joining the varsity squad earlier this year.
“He’s one of those kids that is already physically strong enough as an eighth-grader,” Feldhaus said. “He just brings tremendous energy when he comes into the basketball game. He talks and I don’t think I’ve ever had a kid, especially at a young age that understands how you’re supposed to communicate defensively and the older kids feed off of him. That’s just unusual and he’s just a great all-around athlete.
“He’s one heck of a football player and they say baseball might be his best sport. He’s a catcher and he’s just special. He’s one of those (special players) and he stepped out in the first game of the district tournament and most eighth-graders would be a little scared and he comes into the game in the second half and won the game for us. He just took over. He can lead older kids and that’s very unique.”
Hardge credits those attributes to his mom.
“She’s the one I look up to,” he said. “She’s my motivation.”
