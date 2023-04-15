Former State Reprentative Lonnie Napier passed away Friday at the age of 82.
Napier served from 1985-2013 and served 14 terms in the state legislature. He represented Berea, Cartersville, Lancaster, Paint Lick, Waco and Red Lick. He also was the owner and operator of Napier Brothers Clothing & Shoes, located at 35 Public Square in Lancaster.
“On behalf of the Kentucky House of Representatives, I extend sympathy to the family of Representative Lonnie Napier,” said Speaker David Osborne in a statement. “Those who served with Lonnie saw firsthand his commitment to the people of his district. He brought to the House his experience as a successful small businessman and service in local government and served with distinction for almost three decades. Lonnie worked tirelessly to provide his constituents with not only a voice in the House, but an advocate to state government agencies.”
Napier was an avid member of the Lancaster Church of God.
