LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Johnny Juzang is living in the moment and soaking in his first experience in the NCAA Tournament.
“It's March Madness,” Juzang said after the Bruins defeated Brigham Young in the second round of the prestigious tournament earlier this month in Indianapolis. “These are the moments as players we live for and I just love to compete. I love to compete.”
The former Kentucky guard, who appeared in 28 games and started in two of those in his lone season with the Wildcats last year, has played a big part in the Bruins’ path to the East Regional finals. UCLA was one of the last four teams that received a bid to the Big Dance and the Bruins have extended their stay in Indianapolis with wins over Michigan State (86-80), BYU (73-62), Abilene Christian (67-47) and second-seeded Alabama, 88-78.
Juzang scored a combined 50 points n the first two games, second behind former UCLA greats Lew Alcindor and Reggie Miller for most points scored by a UCLA player in their first appearance in the tourney. Juzang has scored double figures in every game in the tournament, including 27 in a win over BYU in the second round.
“I’m happy I've been able to contribute in that category, but we're not satisfied,” Juzang said. “We're going to keep locked in and keep going and leave it out there as a team.”
The Bruins will be making their first appearance in the Elite Eight since 2008 when they play No 1 seed Michigan in the East Regional finals at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Indianapolis and Juzang said the Bruins are planning on extending their stay even longer.
“Everybody on this team wants to win,” he said. “We wanted to lay it out there every night to get that done. We've got some warriors on this team, and we're going to try to keep that going, playing with heart and leaving it out there, because any game could be your last one. So we know that. And we want to win. So (we’re) just leaving it out there.”
The Bruins carried a four-game losing streak into the tournament, but a win over Michigan State in their tourney opener provided a boost for the next three games.
“It's tough losing consecutive games,” Juzang said. “We've got great coaches and a tough group of guys who everybody really wants to win. I think Michigan State was a nice reminder of that and what we're capable of. So (it was) definitely great for morale. … Coming into that game we had some great practices, really, really great practices, and really shaped up to get news the right mindset going into that game and that game was great for the confidence.”
Since then, Juzang said the Bruins have focused on winning a national title.
“This is what we live for,” he said. “This is the height of college basketball, March Madness and playing for the Bruins, I'm from Los Angeles, playing with a lot of guys I've known and a lot of -- everybody we're all brothers. Putting on this jersey with my brothers and coming out playing for the home team. And able to make everybody on the team proud and everybody in the stands, it's a great feeling to bring home wins for the UCLA Bruins. We have a great team. I just love going out there with my brothers.”
As extra motivation, Juzang said the win or go home scenario has given UCLA an added incentive to keep winning.
“I think that we've taken that the right way and we have to continue to do so,” he said. “we've taken it the right way, realizing that all we've got is each other. All we've got is each other, who is within this program. So we just gotta roll the dice and trust each other, which I think we've done. Everybody likes each other. Everybody on this team, we've got great chemistry. All we've got is each other. So we just go out and do it together.
“We want to keep this going and we don’t plan on going home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.