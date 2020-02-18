Former University of Kentucky and Green Bay Packers punter Tim Mastay has been named boys' soccer coach at Richmond Model. Masthay will be introduced at a press conference 4-5 p.m. today at the school.
Masthay currently is an assistant soccer coach at Centre College in Danville and was a member of Green Bay's Super Bowl team in 2010. He played at the University of Kentucky from 2005-08 and was a member of three bowl teams while at the school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.