When I first began writing this column in December of 2020, I wanted to write because of the feeling that it would honor my family and the Kirksville Community. Shortly after my first column was finished, my grandfather passed away, and it became a healthy way to reminisce and cope with grief. In the time since, it has served both of those purposes and so many more.
Writing this column has allowed me to build friendships with strangers and family acquaintances, it has introduced me to new communities that I have come to love as much as my own, and it has allowed me to reconnect with some people that I dearly love in my community.
Over the weekend, the rural parts of our county were busy! Kirksville Day on Saturday had a good turnout, though I was unable to attend due to my dad, Jeff Grant, and I coaching the Madison Middle School girls basketball team in their first round victory of our district tournament. Saturday evening, however, I was able to make it to the Newby Night Market hosted by Benton Farms and Newby Country Store. Ashlie, the owner of the store, has become a good friend to me and if not for writing this column, I am unsure that I would have met her. Traveling to the store is a weekend favorite for me, and the Night Market was such a breath of fresh air. The food was great, as always! The live music and vendors did not disappoint, but the atmosphere is what really made it a fantastic evening. There are just some places that you travel to that automatically remind you of home and family, I think Newby and Kirksville are both that for many people in the area. Even if you don’t have roots in those places, the community is welcoming enough to bring you in and make you feel at home.
It was truly a family night out, and I was able to see and chat with several friends, old and new, and even some former students of mine. Running into these folks, especially my own former students, reminded me of the Kirksville Carnival and how I always look forward to it because I am guaranteed to see Mrs. Mary Ellen Broaddus. Many remember Mrs. Broaddus as a teacher at Kirksville Elementary. She is a favorite among our community, and her place in my heart is no different. Seeing her out always means a hug and the exchange of kind words.
When I first began writing my column for the Berea Citizen, she and Mrs. Bettie Warren (another favorite of mine!) were the first to reach out to me and let me know they read what I had written. While neither of them could have possibly known it at the time, their reaching out during that difficult time of grief and loss in my life was so impactful. Frankly, it just goes to show that the impact of teachers that we love and respect is such a big part of our lives and the impact is long lasting. Our respect and love for them surpasses the classroom and our time as students. There again, if not for my column, I wouldn’t have the contact with them that resulted in encouragement and love during such a grief stricken moment at the illness and eventual passing of my beloved grandfather.
Somehow, it seems that life always manages to come full circle. I’ve become the teacher that Mrs. Broaddus and Mrs. Warren are, and have always been, in that I enjoy community events to see and relate to my students and catch up with them long after they have left my classroom. I have made friends in the community that my grandmother’s roots are entrenched within. The column itself drove many of these things, only by way of yet another full circle moment when I first spoke with Keith Taylor, the publisher of The Berea Citizen. Keith is the grandson of one of my grandfather’s good friends, J.B. “Bill” May, and went to school with my mom, and we both lost important people in our lives close to the same time to COVID-19. Keith has also become a fantastic friend in my life.
All of the new friendships, community, and reconnections just because of a column. Grateful is an understatement.
