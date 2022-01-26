Forniss R. Park, 97, passed away on Saturday morning, January 22, 2022.
Forniss was born January 27, 1924, at Highland Farm on Goggins Lane in Madison County. He was the widower of Maude Ella Park to whom he was married to for 56 years. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Estelle Park Bayer, his father and mother Karl Simpson Park, Sr, and Ann Laura Irby Park; one sister, Alliegordon Kaylor; and one brother, Karl Simpson Park, Jr.
His surviving family includes two granddaughters, Laura (Kenny) Dedic and Frances (Ben Hoverter) Bayer; three great grandchildren, Natalie Dedic, Tyler Dedic and Maudella Bayer; one son-in-law, Ben Bayer; four nephews, Noel Harold Kaylor, Jr., Karl (Shelley) Park, Mike (Lynda) Park and Stephen (Peggy) Parke; and one niece Timi (Bert) May.
He attended Model Training School and High School. He made a profession of faith in Jesus Christ at First Methodist Church Richmond at the age of 5. Later he moved to Union City Baptist Church with his wife. There he served as a deacon and the church clerk, song leader and soloist, a Sunday School teacher, and Brotherhood Director. He taught young kids woodworking projects during Bible School. Later he moved his membership to First Baptist Church in Richmond where he served as a deacon emeritus and sang in the choir.
Early in his life, Mr. Park was a farmer and woodworker. He could make anything, most memorable to his daughter was the playhouse he constructed for her when she was six years old. Later he became an employee of Southern States Cooperative where he developed the LP Gas business at the Richmond store.
Mr. Park served as a member of the Madison County Board of Education for 16 years. He was proud of the building and naming of Daniel Boone and Kit Carson as well as constructing modern school buildings for Silver Creek and Whitehall elementary schools, which brought the schools in these districts water and heat and the end of segregated schools.
Mr. Park served seventeen years on the Madison County Fiscal Court as a magistrate where he was proud to have voted to establish the Madison County Library System. Other accomplishments include the work on revitalization of the downtown area of Richmond, establishment of the EOC and 911 systems.
He was a lifelong Democrat and was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Executive Committee in 2012 and the Outstanding Associate Member Award by the Madison County Democratic Woman’s Club.
He was a member of the Madison County 4-H Council for several years and received its alumni award. He served on the committee which procured the site for the Central Kentucky 4-H camp.
He was a member and Master of the Union City Masonic Lodge and later a member of the Richmond Masonic Lodge, Richmond Chamber of Commerce, Richmond Choral Society; he served on the Madison County Airport Board, the Valley View Ferry Board, and the Selective Service Board. He was a member and chairman of the Foundation Board at St. Andrews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, 425 Eastern Bypass, Richmond, with Rev. Laney Mofield, Dr. Travis Farris, Rev. Bill Fort and Rev. Bill Wright officiating. Burial will follow in the Richmond Cemetery.
There will be a live-stream webcast of the service available on our website: www.cpcfh.com.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, at the church.
The family respectfully request that those in attendance wear a face covering.
Pallbearers will be Mike Park, Karl Park, Stephen Parke, Kenny Dedic, Ben Hoverter, and Kenneth Scott. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Hank Everman, Harold Richardson, Don Moore, Ann Kindred, Greg & Linda Ginter, George & Judy Ridings, and the Deacons of First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to: The McCready-Telford Foundation, 300 Stocker Dr., Richmond, KY 40475, or the First Baptist Church, 425 Eastern Bypass, Richmond, KY 40475.
The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, W. Main St., Richmond, is in charge of the arrangement.
