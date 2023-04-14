Fort 'speechless' after being named pastor emeritus

Bill Fort is rarely speechless but he was at a loss for words when he received the call recently that he was going to be named pastor emeritus at First Baptist Church in Richmond.
“I wasn't expecting it,” he said. “When (current pastor) Travis Farris called me and said that the church wanted to do that, it was perhaps one of the first times in my life I was speechless. My mom would (have been) thrilled that I would be speechless, because most of the time I'm talking. First Baptist means more to me that I have words to share.”
Fort, who served as senior pastor for 22 and a half years at First Baptist Richmond before retiring nearly four years ago, didn’t step down from the ministry when he he tendered his resignation. He kept right on ministering the word.
During the past four years, Fort has served as an interim pastor at First Baptist Mount Sterling, Somerset and Shelbyville. He was back home to receive a prestigious honor from his former pastorate on March 26. His wife, Patience, also was honored by the congregation. His children also were in attendance.
“This was the perfect time,” Farris said. “We wanted to honor Pastor Bill and we also wanted the church to know that, you know, we love each other and we're unified. I want to encourage him and he encourages me for sure. And it's just a blessing. Because of all the other churches I pastored, I never had the privilege to glean from my predecessor.”
The transition from pastor to regular member in his home church has been somewhat of a transition for Fort. However, the veteran minister has been enjoying sitting with his family as opposed to a weekly front-row view.
“My instinct is to walk right up to the front seat, sit where I always sat and to do what I always did,” he said. “I just kind of had to catch myself. We now have the opportunity to sit with our son and daughter-in-law and grandchildren, which, of course, obviously I've never had the opportunity to do because I've always been down on the front row.”
Farris, who accepted the call to serve as pastor at First Baptist in October 2020, said Fort is among the giants in ministry.
“I just have a conviction that scripture teaches we honor those who have served well,” said Farris, who presented Fort with a staff during the special service. “Pastor Bill has been such an encourager and cheerleader for me as a new pastor coming in, you just don't hear that very often. He really has been kind of like a Moses and I've been a Joshua, and that this is what kind of stuck in my mind.”
Fort has been Farris’ biggest supporter since Farris assumed pastoral duties nearly three years ago.
“I told him in the very beginning, I want to support you at whatever way I possibly can and this is another thing that this does for me is that it just gives me another avenue to support,” Fort said.
Fort recalled his two-plus decades as pastor of the Richmond congregation and added that most of his memories “revolve around First Baptist" through the good times and everything in between.
“As much as my title was as a shepherd, the reality is that they shepherded us as much as we shepherded them,” he recalled. “It was just a wonderful connection. I think being pastor emeritus just validates the connection that we've had for such a long time with the church.”
During a tag-team sermon with Farris during the special service two weeks ago, Fort cited lyrics from a Rod Stewart 1977 song "You're in My Heart" to describe his true feelings about FBC Richmond.
“You're in my heart, you're in my soul — you'll be my breath when I grow old,” he said. “That's how much they mean to me.”
