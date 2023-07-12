The identity of the 16-year-old found in Berea Friday, has been identified as Faith Ivy Reed of Berea.
Reed’s body was found in a dilapidated structure around 9 a.m. July 7 near an old walking trail in the vicinity of Slate Lick and Boone Streets, according to Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison. The coroner said the body was discovered within 24 hours of her death.
Cornelison said there were no apparent signs of foul play in her death, and the body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.
Results are expected within a month.
Reed was a student at Berea Community High School. She recently completed 10th grade.
Reed’s family will receive guests for visitation July 11 beginning at 6 p.m.. Services will be held following the visitation at 8 p.m. at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, W. Main Street, Richmond.
