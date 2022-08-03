The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, was contacted by the Madison County Detention Center July 31 just after 3:30 a.m. in reference to an unresponsive inmate.
Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison said William Martin, 58, had reported a shortness of breath and was transported to Baptist Health after becoming unresponsive. Martin was pronounced deceased by the Madison County Coroner. Cornelison and KSP Post 7 detectives responded to the scene.
Martin’s body was transported to Frankfort for an autopsy and a toxicology screen. Foul play is not suspected.
Martin was lodged in the detention center July 28 due to a probation violation for a felony offense and failure to appear. The investigation is ongoing by KSP Detective Jonathan Walls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.