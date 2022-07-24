On Saturday, July 23, 2022 around 8:33 p.m., the Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, received a call from Jackson County 911 requesting investigative assistance in regards to a deceased female located inside of a residence on Rice Hill Road in McKee.
Kentucky State Police Troopers and Detectives, along with the Jackson County Coroner’s Office responded to the area.
Preliminary Investigation revealed Mary King Abrams, 83, had possibly suffered fatal injuries from a puncture wound. An autopsy will be performed at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.
The investigation is ongoing by KSP Detective Ethan Lakes and foul play is suspected. If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, call the Kentucky State Police Post 7 at 859-623-2404 or you can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-222-5555 or using the KSP app on your smartphone or tablet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.