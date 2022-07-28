Foundation, Academy and Knapp Hall Reunion Returns after Three-Year Hiatus

After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Berea College will host the Berea Foundation, Academy and Knapp Hall Reunion Sept. 30 to Oct. 1.
For more than 50 years—from 1911 through 1968—the Foundation School served as a secondary educational institution at Berea College with the goal of educating and fulfilling the needs of students ages 15 and older from Appalachia.
“This is a tight knit? group of individuals who meet every year. However, due to the pandemic, a reunion has not taken place since 2019,” said Kristin Baker Dalessio, director of Alumni Relations at Berea College. “They lived on campus just like Berea College students. And they had unique experiences, much different from many of those they grew up with back in their hometowns. Having a reunion on campus gives them the opportunity to relive those years and reconnect with the life-long friends they made. We are so happy to be able to, once again, welcome these special alums back to campus this year.”
Betty Jean Hall, a ’64 Foundation School graduate, said she is excited about this long-awaited reunion.
“It still inspires me how much my classmates persevered,” Hall said, “Kentucky and the rest of the mountains needed, and still need, a school like this. Before attending the Foundation School, I had classmates who would wake up at 5:30 in the morning to take the bus and go to school and work. They would return late at night, too tired to even think about homework.”
The Foundation School changed this cycle by offering housing and even a labor position for students. During her years at the Foundation School, Hall worked at the library.
“I stacked books, worked at the circulation desk, accumulated practical knowledge like the Dewey Decimal System, writing skills and most importantly, learned that all students must return their books by the end of the term,” Mrs. Hall added.
“The school was at the end of the earth—at least that’s what it seemed like to some parents who had to make the tough decision of sending their children away,” Hall said. “One of my classmates and closest friends, Tom Jennies, from Tennessee, started attending when he lost his father and had missed so much school that it was impossible for him to catch up. Luckily, classes at the Foundation School started in February. He had a hard time, but the Foundation School saved him.”
After graduating from the Foundation School, Hall continued her education at Berea College and earned a degree in history. Throughout her years at Berea, Hall was part of the debate club, basketball team and the school newspaper. Her writing was also published in the Berea Citizen.
The school has other notable alumni, like Billy Evans from the class of ’50, who went on to play basketball at the University of Kentucky. Evans also competed on the 1956 Summer Olympics men’s gold medal-winning basketball team. Unfortunately, Evans passed away in 2020. However, his and many of his schoolmate’s achievements inspire students from Berea to this day. Many who return for the annual reunion look forward to revisiting the place that fueled them with hopes for a bright future.
From revisiting familiar buildings such as Knapp Hall to enjoying lunch and dinner with classmates, this assembly will bring back memories that shaped each Foundation School alumnus.
For more information or to register for this year’s Foundation School reunion, visit https://www.berea.edu/foundation
