The Madison County Health Department said Wednesday that four new cases of the COVID-19 virus have been confirmed in Madison County, being the total to six. Two cases were verified last weekend.
During challenging times such as with the current COVID-19 outbreak, it is important to remember to practice good mental health. Follow these tips to maintain good mental health and reduce anxiety. seek professional help if needed.
The Madison County Health Department does not perform testing for COVID-19. If you have questions or concerns about testing, please call your primary care physician or urgent treatment center.
• Stay informed with reliable sources (kycovid19.ky.gov, cdc.gov, and @GovAndyBeshear & Facebook.com/GovAndyBeshear)
• Take a break from social media and news
• Preserve a daily routine as much as possible.
• Maintain a healthy diet, engage in regular exercise, and get enough sleep
• Take advantage of outdoor activities while still maintaining social distancing
• Do not isolate, connect through appropriate social distancing or virtual opportunities
Know the Facts and Stop Rumors
• Diseases can make anyone sick regardless of their race or ethnicity. Fear and anxiety about COVID-19 can cause people to avoid or reject others even though they are not at risk for spreading the virus.
• Someone who has completed quarantine or has been released from isolation does not pose a risk of infection to other people. For up-to-date information, visit the CDC’s coronavirus disease 2019 web page. (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/share-facts).
———
The health department has established a phone number for its local Information Line: (859) 544-6550. The Information Line will be operational Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The phone line provides general and local information and does not take the place of the KY COVID-19 Hotline (1-800-722-5725) which operates 24/7.
The following phone number and links are trusted sources of information. Public hotline in Kentucky: KY COVID-19 hotline: (800) 722-5725 and website at: www.kycovid19.ky.gov: and www.cdc.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.