By Mary Margaret Cheeks
Citizen Staff Writer
The city of Berea will host their Annual 4th of July Spectacular event for the community on Monday, July 4, at Berea City Park.
“The activities will begin at six o’clock.” said Cilla Bloom, Director of Parks & Recreation. “We will have games, sack races, water balloon toss. We will have face painting. We will have a professional photo booth, inflatables, and an obstacle course.”
Along with the activities and games planned, citizens can expect a variety of good food.
“We will have six food vendors.” said Bloom.
Around 8 p.m., the band Rock of Ages plan to perform.
“It’s a group of all Kentucky boys.” said Bloom. “They are an 80’s rock tribute band. They are a really talented group, and all of this will be taking place at the Community Park or City Park, down by Duerson stadium, and football field in that area.”
At 10 p.m., the fireworks will begin.
“The fireworks will start immediately after the band.” said Bloom. “They usually last about 20 minutes. Some people will be able to sit in the stadium and if people want to bring a blanket or camping chair they can, because there will be lots of grassy area where they can also sit.”
This will be the first 4th of July Spectacular event for Berea without Covid-19 restrictions since 2019.
“We are happy to be back to normal.” said Bloom. “We are happy to have folks back and festivities back.”
Aside from the 4th of July Spectacular events that evening, Berea will have the pool available that afternoon for citizens to also enjoy on July 4.
“We will have special free-swimming hours at the pool.” said Bloom. “We will have free swimming from 2 to 6 p.m. and the pool will close at six.”
If citizens would like to stay up to date on the 4th of July Spectacular event or any other events hosted by the City of Berea and Berea Parks & Recreations, they can follow their Facebook page: Berea Parks & Recreation.
