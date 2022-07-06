The Berea Parks and Recreation Department had its annual Fourth of July event Monday night at the Berea City Park. Tim Hellard and his band, “Rock of Ages” provided the music entertainment of the evening. The fireworks show was shorter than usual and to the surprise of officials, lasted just 10 minutes. The Berea Parks and Recreation Department anticipated a 15- to 18-minute show and budgeted the same amount ($10,000) as last year. Rising costs of fireworks, a new timing system and supply shortages were contributing factors.

