The Berea Parks and Recreation Department had its annual Fourth of July event Monday night at the Berea City Park. Tim Hellard and his band, “Rock of Ages” provided the music entertainment of the evening. The fireworks show was shorter than usual and to the surprise of officials, lasted just 10 minutes. The Berea Parks and Recreation Department anticipated a 15- to 18-minute show and budgeted the same amount ($10,000) as last year. Rising costs of fireworks, a new timing system and supply shortages were contributing factors.
Berea Chamber
Special Publications
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
- ‘Coach Q’ shares his knowledge For the love of the game
- For a centipede, tying shoes is no simple exercise
- It has been my pleasure
- Fourth of July Celebration
- Madison County Court: Week of June 16 - 22,, 2022
- Man charged with illegally transporting, possessing alligator
- Madison County Marriage Licenses: Week of June 15 - 22. 2022
- Michael Wayne Brock
Most Popular
Articles
- Allen man faces multiple murder charges after shooting in Floyd County
- Overcoming obstacles since birth
- Madison County Detention Center: June 16 - 18, 2022
- Madison County Property Transfers: June 16 - 17, 2022
- Fourth full of events at City Park
- Madison County Property Transfers: June 21 - 22, 2022
- Madison County Court: June 9 - 16, 2022
- Local clergy react to Supreme Court decision
- Not much can scare a well-armed country boy
- Madison County Property Transfers: June 14 - 14, 2022
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.