A102

Berea

• July 4 celebration, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Berea City Park Expansion. Food trucks and arts and craft vendors. Levitt Amp Concert series concert, featuring the Ox-Eyed Daises (southern rock and blues) and The Wooks (traditional bluegrass and jam music). Inflatables, activities for kids and more. Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Richmond

• City of Richmond Fourth of July Celebration, 5-10 p.m., Sunday, July 4 at Lake Reba. Gates open at 5 p.m.. Music by Vintage Voodoo (5-6 p.m.), Nightshade and Company (6-7:15 p.m.) and The Powell Brothers (7:15 p.m.). Vendors will be available and the fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m.

Mount Vernon

• Blast in the Valley, Sunday, 4 p.m. Renfro Valley. Live Music starts at 5 p.m. with the Johnny Holland Band, Wild River and Straight Shot. Food vendors available and fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

