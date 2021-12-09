The Berea Lions Club was pleased to have Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley at its meeting as guest speaker on Nov. 22, at the Smokehouse Grill.
Fraley was introduced by Lion Simon Mortimer, who praised the mayor’s assistance at securing a $130 million dollar grant for a recent plant expansion at Berea’s Hitachi location.
Fraley talked about “wanting to become personally involved in our economic & industry efforts...I think business and industry is the backbone of our city - it’s what makes our city go.” He mentioned Hitachi as an example of the type of state of the art, advanced manufacturing type jobs that would be desirable to attract to the area.
“I grew up here in Berea, was raised up on Christmas Ridge Road at the very end, in the woods...so we literally lived back in the woods, lived there for sixteen years...really enjoyed growing up here...went to Community High School.” After graduating, Fraley went on to Eastern Kentucky University graduating Cum Laude with dual degrees in Political Science and Sociology.
Fraley, no stranger to government service, worked 34 years with the Social Security Administration, with the remaining twenty seven years as a District Manager in Richmond. Following retirement, Fraley ran for Berea City Councilman..”I wanted to give something back to the community.” In 2019, Councilman Fraley became Mayor of Berea.
One of the early projects Fraley was involved with was AppHarvest, a 15-acre indoor farm dedicated to growing healthy leafy greens. “They called me on the second month I was in office...they’re going to be in Ag Tech, I think their concept is brilliant...your leafy greens coming out of the Southwest where it’s dry and hot and draught, your tomatoes come from Mexico where there’s child labor...Lord knows what kind of pesticides...and they’re picked green and sent half-way around the country...Here they can reach about 70 percent of the United States within a day.”
Fraley spoke about the importance of personal involvement of a mayor to be successful. “It’s one thing to talk to an economic development person...talk to a city administrator...but when you got a mayor who says ‘We want your here and we’re going to help you’...that makes a difference. We’re competing against Richmond, Lexington.” He spoke about the importance of encouraging small business development in Berea, “People are willing to take a risk now...This year we’ve had 45 new businesses to Berea...last year we had 40 - That’s incredible for a small town like ours...We want to encourage business...help people along...No ‘gotcha - you can’t do that,’...Here are the rules - let’s show you how to proceed.” Fraley also emphasized the importance of commercial business development.
Another of Fraley’s key emphasis, was encouraging tourism development projects. The new Chestnut Street Pavilion was cited as a signature project being the new home of the city farmer’s market. “We didn’t know how to write a grant - but we did!” The pavilion was financed by a state department of agriculture grant. The balance of the project was financed with assistance from the Tourism fund.
A key tourism project mentioned by Fraley was a new state-of-the art mountain bike track. “One of the things the folks at Berea College had told me was that with tourism there was a trend towards outdoor recreation, rock climbing, mountain biking, hiking, bicycling on the road...Covid19 just accelerated that...and now everybody wants that - and we were ahead.” The new mountain bike park opened in August - near J C Chambers Road. “We took a piece of unsuitable industry property, 44 acres in our industrial park, we contracted with a professional designer to design a course for us...That’s another really big accomplishment.”
One of the other outdoor projected mentioned by the Mayor was a new dog park “People love their pets...that’s one of the things people wanted...a dog park and we built one, no frills!...Those are just an example of the ways we’ve invested some of the tourism funds. Fraley also mentioned a parks master plan and the hiring of a consultant firm to help with the planning of future park development for the next decade. “What really matters is what the citizens say, what do the people want, how do they want to see our parks evolve...In a post Covid world we’ll need outdoor activities more than ever.”
Fraley also praised the progressive development of the Berea police and fire department under new leadership. He mentioned the hiring of the first female fire fighter as a first for the city.
Of special mention by the mayor several large area infrastructure projects: The extension bypass - “A really major, major deal for the City of Berea - I was on Council...we found it had fallen off the state’s 6-year plan...I went to Frankfort to try and change that.” When doubt was expressed, Fraley countered, “Are you gonna sit here or just sit here and complain?” A small delegation went to Frankfort and the group explained to state officials the history of the highway project and its importance to Berea. “That’s one of the reasons you have to be present to win.”
The other infrastructure was the Owsley Fork Dam, built as a reservoir by Berea College in the 70’s, bought by the city water and electric utilities - with concern by the college of potential impact to homes below the dam. Federal funding from the NRCS, part of the USDA, suggested raising the height of the dam by 6 feet, increasing the capacity of the dam from 700 million gallons to 1 billion gallons. “That’s been a project I’ve been working on personally...with all the design work that’ not always easy.” Fraley hoped by this time next year for completion of the project.
The mayor, commenting on the state of city finances, said that the city had managed to get through a year and a half period from Covid-related business hardships to the present, “ What we feared would happen - didn’t...Actually, we’re in very sound condition.”
Fraley praised the role of quality career and technical programs will help students to pick colleges where they go to work for the city as a fireman and then determine what marketing, computer studies to pursue. (Submitted)
