Bruce Fraley is ready for a second term.
The Berea Mayor announced his plans for re-election at the end of his annual State of the City address presented by the Berea Chamber of Commerce last Thursday night at the Folk Center.
Still in the midst of a pandemic, Fraley said the city is in a “strong financial position” and noted the city raised its “rainy day fund” to $3 million and the capital sinking fund, used to purchase fire trucks, police vehicles, street sweepers and salt trucks, sits at $3.4 million.
As part of the American Rescue Plan, Fraley said the City of Berea will receive $4.1 million in federal funds over the next two years for water, sewer, broadband infrastructure and loss of city revenue that took place during the pandemic.
“We are awaiting the the ‘Final Rule’ from the federal government on how those funds will be used and we will need to carefully utilize this funding for the long-term betterment of our city and the citizens.”
Fraley added the city will need to anticipate increases on cost of goods services because of “inflationary pressures on a nationwide basis” created by the pandemic.
The Berea Mayor also touted successes on the economic development front, including AppHarvest, the expansion of Hyster-Yale, a new manufacturing plant that will manufacture electric motors for the Honda Accord and the CRV.
“Collectively, these announcements will create approximately 400 new, good-paying jobs with benefits, and this will have a generational impact on our city,” Fraley said. “Future generations will benefit from the work we are doing today to create jobs and create an environment in Berea where new business will want to locate here.”
A career and technical educational facility also is being constructed on Farristown Industrial Road by Madison County Public Schools.
Fraley said the city is providing a supportive role in the project. He also cited Berea’s “Career Pathways Program.”
“Our goal should be to build an economy where our children, our grandchildren and future generations can stay in Berea, make a good living and live the American dream, rather than feeling like they have to move away to get a good job,” he said. “We are certainly moving in the right direction.”
Fraley added that the city has a master plan of expanding the industrial park into 87 acres on “very suitable land” owned by the Berea Industrial Authority at the end of Mayde Road. The land has seven lots ranging from 2-35 acres.
As a signal of progress, Fraley said “we saw 40 news businesses opened in the City of Berea” amid the global health crisis.
Fraley praised the City’s ability to collaborate with the City of Richmond, Madison County Fiscal Court, Berea College and Eastern Kentucky University.
“In my view, the relationship and level of cooperation between these entities is better than it has ever been,” he said.
He added the entities shared in the progress of “modernizing the Central Kentucky Regional Airport” during the past two years. City sewer and water supply lines improvements have been approved in the future as a result of the joint partnership.
Fraley praised the completion of the Chestnut Street Pavilion, the Tillie Dog Park, Boone Trace Trail and the Silver Creek Mountain Bike Trail.
“(They) are all good examples of creating outdoor recreation opportunities that benefit the citizens of Berea, while attracting visitors and tourists to our town,” he said. “These are the type of activities we should continue to pursue moving forward into 2022 and 2023.”
Fraley said future projects include formulating a “Parks Master Plan” and completion of the Owsley Fork Dam Project, Phase II of the Berea Bypass, the Chestnut Street Repaving Project, Purchase Power Agreement.
“The ‘State of the City of Berea’ is excellent,” Fraley said. “We remain committed to serving the citizens of Berea in a respectful and reliable manner and will do our very best to ensure that the citizens have the very best city services possible.
“I ask everyone for teamwork, understanding, and patience as we move forward together.
“Future generations are depending on all of us to shape a strong city with a great quality of life for all, and I
